Consultation on changes to the Conditions of Recognition

This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Consultation decisions: changes to the Conditions of Recognition Ref: Ofqual 20/6587/1 PDF , 970KB, 54 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

CCEA Regulation General Conditions of Recognition - version coming into force October 2020 PDF , 306KB, 84 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Qualifications Wales Standard Conditions of Recognition - version coming into force October 2020 PDF , 1.31MB, 80 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Detail of outcome

Theme Key proposals Decision Transparency of qualification fees (Condition F1) Requiring all awarding organisations to publish fee information in a standard format Implemented in full in all 3 countries + Ofqual only: Amended approach so that existing rules continue to apply in markets outside England. Invoicing of qualification fees (Condition F3) Clarifying the expectation for awarding organisations to issue invoices in line with HMRC requirements and provide a more detailed breakdown upon request. Implemented in full in all 3 countries Change of Control (Condition A3) Introducing a definition of ‘procure’ in Section J and splitting A3.1 (a) into two parts to make clearer the distinct nature of the requirements. Implemented in full in all 3 countries Conflict of interest and personal interest (Ofqual only) Clarifying the distinction between a conflict of interest and personal interest. Ofqual only statutory guidance: Implemented with changes from 20 February 2020. CCEA Regulation and Qualifications Wales will introduce guidance separately with consideration of Ofqual’s published guidance. Role of the Responsible Officer Clarifying the requirement for awarding organisations to ensure their Responsible Officer is effective in that role. Implemented in full in all 3 countries Use of units developed by third parties (Condition D6) Removing current Condition D6. This means that awarding organisations would be responsible for the compliance of units they use in their qualifications – irrespective of whether they (or a third party) developed the unit. Implemented in full in all 3 countries Recognition of Prior Learning (Condition E10) Requiring all awarding organisations to publish a policy that makes clear whether they will recognise prior learning. Implemented in full in all 3 countries Special Consideration (Condition G7) Confirming that Special Consideration can include proactive adjustments made prior to assessments as well as reactive adjustments to marks. Moving the definition from Condition G7.1 to Section J. Implemented in full in all 3 countries Issuing results (Condition H6) Requiring awarding organisations to not issue results when directed by a regulator. Implemented in full in all 3 countries - Effective March 2020 Use of independent reviewers in appeals (Condition I1.2) Clarifying that it is the final decision in respect of an appeal that must involve an independent party. Implemented in full in all 3 countries Improving understanding of the Conditions Various Implemented in full in all 3 countries Keeping the Conditions up to date Various Implemented in full in all countries where applicable Insolvency Event (Wales only) A new defined term of ‘Insolvency Event’ to describe the point at which an awarding organisation is required to notify Qualifications Wales in accordance with Condition B3. Implemented in full in Wales Change of Control (Wales only) Revising the defined ‘Change of Control’ to make it clearer to awarding organisations the circumstances in which a change of control is likely to have occurred, and at which point it should notify Qualifications Wales if it is, or believes that it is likely to be, subject to a change of control, in accordance with Condition B3. Implemented in full in Wales Use of ‘revised from time to time’ (Wales only) Removing all references to ‘revised from time to time’ from the Conditions (B5.3, E6.2(a), E9.3, I2.1 and I3.1), and replace them with a single, interpretation provision in section J of the Conditions. Not to be implemented

Feedback received

Analysis of responses to consultation on changes to the Conditions of Recognition Published: 20 February 2020 PDF , 1.2MB, 66 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Summary of consultation engagement events Published: 20 February 2020 PDF , 162KB, 8 pages

Detail of feedback received

There were 48 responses to the consultation. 43 were submitted through the online consultation survey. 3 responses were submitted directly to regulators by email which broadly followed the layout of the survey, and 2 further written submissions to regulators were in a letter format and did not follow the format of the survey.

Where responses indicated the respondent type or where this could be determined from other details, 4 were from individuals and 42 were from organisations, 39 of which were awarding organisations. 2 respondents did not disclose details that would allow categorisation by type of respondent. All consultation responses were received in English and none were received in Welsh.

Original consultation Summary An Ofqual, Qualifications Wales and CCEA consultation on changes to regulations governing recognised awarding organisations in England, Wales & Northern Ireland. This consultation ran from

9:30am on 25 July 2019 to 6pm on 25 October 2019

Consultation description

As qualifications regulators we are committed to protecting the interests of learners, maintaining standards in qualifications and promoting confidence in the qualifications system. We work closely together, and many of the awarding organisations we regulate are common to us all.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources CCEA Regulation, Ofqual and Qualifications Wales take action alongside Resources This report summarises the findings from a qualitative research projec Resources British Embassy Ashgabat and DIT promote opportunities for Turkmen and

The Conditions of Recognition are the rules we set for the awarding organisations we regulate. Every recognised awarding organisation must make sure it, and all of its regulated qualifications, meet the Conditions. Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Conditions are broadly similar – although there are some differences reflecting our policy and legislative contexts.

Our respective Conditions are well established and awarding organisations, in the main, report to us each year that they are complying with them. During 2018, Qualifications Wales carried out a review of its Conditions, talking to awarding organisations and centres. Ofqual issued a call for evidence on the transparency of qualification fee information. We committed to work together to consider the evidence gathered, while also bringing together our wider views, analysis and perspectives on where changes to the Conditions may be appropriate.

This consultation proposes a number of changes to our Conditions including, in particular, changes aimed at improving the level of transparency and clarity of qualification fees, as well as changes aimed at improving structure and clarity of wording. We have sought to align our proposals as far as possible – and this is reflected in the fact that there are only a very small number of instances in this consultation where we are proposing different requirements.

We would like to thank the stakeholders who have contributed to this collaborative review and look forward to receiving responses to our consultation.

Update, 4 September 2019

We have made minor amendments to summary tables at pages 12 - 15 (revisions proposed by theme and by regulator) and at page 58 (proposed changes to defined terms). These amendments do not change any of our proposals set out in the consultation document; they ensure the proposals are accurately and completely signposted.

Documents

Annex 1 - CCEA General Conditions of Recognition - Revised draft for consultation PDF , 331KB, 84 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 3 - Qualifications Wales Standard Conditions of Recognition - Annotated version PDF , 616KB, 82 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

20 February 2020 Consultation decisions and analysis of responses published. 4 September 2019 We have made minor amendments to summary tables at pages 12 - 15 (revisions proposed by theme and by regulator) and at page 58 (proposed changes to defined terms). These amendments do not change any of our proposals set out in the consultation document; they ensure the proposals are accurately and completely signposted. 2 August 2019 First published.