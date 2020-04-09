All previous annual repayment thresholds for Plan 1 and Plan 2 student loans.
Previous annual repayment thresholds
Plan 1
|Dates
|Annual repayment threshold
|6 April 2000 to 5 April 2005
|£10,000
|6 April 2005 to 5 April 2012
|£15,000
|6 April 2012 to 5 April 2013
|£15,795
|6 April 2013 to 5 April 2014
|£16,365
|6 April 2014 to 5 April 2015
|£16,910
|6 April 2015 to 5 April 2016
|£17,335
|6 April 2016 to 5 April 2017
|£17,495
|6 April 2017 to 5 April 2018
|£17,775
|6 April 2018 to 5 April 2019
|£18,330
|6 April 2019 to 5 April 2020
|£18,935
Plan 2
|Dates
|Annual repayment threshold
|6 April 2016 to 5 April 2018
|£21,000
|6 April 2018 to 5 April 2019
|£25,000
|6 April 2019 to 5 April 2020
|£25,725
Last updated 9 April 2020 + show all updates
Added thresholds for 2019-20
Added translation
