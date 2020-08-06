These documents specify how and when learner data collected is presented for analysis.
Documents
ILR dataset 2019 to 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.08MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
ILR dataset 2018 to 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.15MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
ILR dataset 2017 to 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 757KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
ILR dataset 2016 to 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 720KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
ILR dataset 2015 to 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 949KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
ILR dataset 2014 to 2015
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 780KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
What is the ILR standard file specification
PDF, 185KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
ILR freeze schedule 2020 to 2021
PDF, 296KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
ILR freeze schedule 2019 to 2020
PDF, 307KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
ILR freeze schedule 2018 to 2019
PDF, 302KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
SFA terms and conditions
PDF, 138KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
Details
This page contains links to documents concerned with the Individualised Learner Record (ILR) standard files and associated reference data from the Data Governance team.
These documents specify how and when the learner data collected is presented for analysis and we also send them to external organisations for their own analysis. This ensures that the files being analysed are fit for purpose and that any ambiguity is avoided.
Included are:
-
The ILR Standard File Specification, which shows how the data from the ILR collections is formatted for further analysis. This also includes derived variables (DVs) which help produce clearer and consistent data
-
The Freeze Schedule which details the frequency of the ILR returns, when they are available and the purposes for which they are collected.
- ILR Dataset 201516
- ILR Dataset 201415
- What is the ILR Standard File Specification
- ILR Freeze Schedule
Data Sharing Documents
These documents are designed to put in place a framework for the sharing of personal data by external users with due attention to all relevant legislation.
Included are:
- SFA Terms and Conditions
- SFA Data Controller Data Sharing Agreement
- SFA Data Processor Data Sharing Agreement
How to use these documents
You can download any of these documents and save them to use as a local copy. We may periodically update these documents to reflect data specification changes or amendments to derivations.
How to get further information
If you would like any help with these documents or have any suggestions to help improve these documents or if you have additional documents that could usefully be added to this page, then please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates
We have published the ILR freeze schedule for 2020 to 2021.
We have published final version of the ILR Dataset for 2018 to 2019.
We have published the ILR dataset 2019 to 2020.
We have published the ILR freeze schedule for 2019 to 2020.
We've published the ILR dataset for 2018 to 2019 and updated the ILR dataset for 2017 to 2018.
ILR freeze schedule 2018 to 2019 uploaded
ILR dataset 2017 to 2018 uploaded on 13 December 2017.
ILR freeze schedule 2017 to 2018 uploaded on 11 August 2017.
New file titled ILR dataset 2016 to 2017 and revised version of What is the ILR standard file specification uploaded on 12 January 2017.
New version of ILR freeze schedule 2016 to 2017 uploaded on 30 August 2016.
ILR freeze schedule 2016 to 2017 uploaded on 17 August 2016.
First published.