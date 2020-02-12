Information to help academy trusts submit their budget forecast returns to the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Academies budget forecast return outturn ( BFRO )

The online form for the BFRO will be available to use on the 21 April 2020 and the guidance, as well as the workbook, will be available by the end of March 2020.

This form collects financial outturn information as at the end of March each year. ESFA uses the information provided to ensure that the academy sector can accurately report its financial data to HM Treasury.

Academy trusts must complete and submit their BFRO for 2020 by 19 May 2020.

Academies budget forecast return three year ( BFR3Y )

The online form for the BFR3Y will be available to use on 23 June 2020.

The BFR3Y collects financial information as well as a 3 year forecast for the sector. ESFA uses this information to review financial trends in the sector and to supply HM Treasury with a financial forecast for the next year.

Academy trusts must complete and submit their BFR3Y for 2020 by 28 July 2020.

New academy BFRs

Please note that we have ceased the collection of the in year BFR financial return. New academy trusts and established trusts with new academies should include their new academies in the first available BFRO or BFR3Y .

The budget forecast return online form uses the IDAMS registration service. Academy trusts must be registered and set up to use the service before they can access the form. Please read this guide on how to register and set up the online forms for the BFR.

Questions

If you have any questions about academies budget forecast returns, please contact us using our online enquiry form below. Please put ‘academies budget forecast returns’ at the top of your enquiry so we can quickly direct your question to the team.

ESFA enquiries

Contact formhttps://form.education...

For all enquiries for the Education and Skills Funding Agency

12 February 2020 Updated to remove information about the in-year budget forecast return for new academies as this is no longer required. 24 September 2019 We have updated the page to include the latest information for the budget forecast return for new academy trusts and new academies only. We will write to those in scope for this return. 15 August 2019 Removed live link to BFR3Y form as submissions have now closed 19 July 2019 We have fixed the fault when users submit and get an error message - if you're still receiving this please let us know via the enquiry form on the webpage. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources EnglishCymraegAll the contact details you'll need to get in touch with Resources This consultation has concludedDetail of outcomeThe Low Pay Commission Resources Information on the scope and business rationale of the school workforc 18 July 2019 There is a defect on the BFR3Y that is generating an error message on submission for some users. Please ignore this and we are fixing it this evening. Please see the webpage for more details. 21 June 2019 The budget forecast return three year forecast form is now live and ready for users to login to complete. The deadline for submission is 30 July 2019. We will holding weekly Skype calls with the sector - please see the website for further details. 18 June 2019 We have updated the excel workbook as we had been informed that a formula wasn't working properly. We have corrected and updated this version of the workbook. 17 June 2019 We have updated the budget forecast return three-year excel document with a revised version that reduces the amount of detail required for this return. We have made the line ref: 378 in the workbook inline with the last BFRO return. 10 June 2019 We have updated this page to include further details about the budget forecast return 3 year and to provide the excel template workbook to help trust's prepare for the return. 9 April 2019 Page has been updated with a link to the online BFRO form. 9 April 2019 Due to technical difficulties, the BFRO online form will now be available on Wednesday 10 April. 9 April 2019 The BFRO online form is now live. This page has been updated with a link to the BFRO online form and a PDF with updated guidance on completing the online form. 29 March 2019 We have updated the excel workbook guidance document for the BFRO form. The BFRO will open 9 April and has a deadline of 21 May 2019. 25 October 2018 Page updated with information and a link to the online form for the new academy budget forecast return (BFR). 4 October 2018 Updated information about academy budget forecast returns for new academies. 21 June 2018 Updated to add the link to the online form and the guide to completing the budget forecast return (BFR) 2018. The deadline for academy trusts to submit their completed BFR is 30 July 2018. 1 June 2018 We've published the BFR 3-year Excel workbook and guidance document for trusts to help them to prepare for their BFR return, the deadline is 30 July 2018. The form will go live on 21 June 2018. 22 May 2018 We have updated the page with a document explaining more about the BFR 3-year forecasts 10 May 2018 We have updated the budget forecast page with an introductory video to help explain all of the budget forecast returns that we collect. 27 April 2018 We have added a budget forecast return outturn guidance video to help users complete their return. 18 April 2018 Updated to include information about weekly BFRO Skype dial-ins for trusts that take place each Wednesday between 1pm and 2pm throughout April and May. 9 April 2018 Updated with the link and guide to completing the online form for the academies budget forecast return outturn, which academy trusts submit by Monday 21 May 2018. 27 March 2018 We have updated the academies budget forecast return outturn 2018 workbook templates. 28 February 2018 First published.