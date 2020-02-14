Lists the colleges and training organisations with a notice of concern or serious breach under the ESFA approach to intervention.

Notices are issued under the Education and Skills Funding Agency: Approach to Intervention which describes how the ESFA will formally intervene with providers that do not meet acceptable quality and financial standards.

When a notice is lifted, or a schedule of a notice is lifted, it will not be included in the next published list.

Letters issued by ESFA to general further education colleges, sixth-form colleges and higher education institutions with a notice to improve from 1 August 2017 can be found on the colleges and higher education institutions notices to improve page on GOV.UK.

14 February 2020 The notice of concern document has been updated to reflect the removal of City College Southampton