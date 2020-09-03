Suggested privacy notices for schools and local authorities to issue to staff, parents and pupils about the collection of data.

Documents

Explanation of privacy notices

Ref: DFE-00151-2020PDF, 291KB, 26 pages

Privacy notice: suggested text for pupils

MS Word Document, 52.4KB

Privacy notice: suggested text for school workforce

MS Word Document, 49.8KB

Privacy notice: suggested text for school and trust governance roles

MS Word Document, 42.1KB

Privacy notice: suggested web text for a local authority

MS Word Document, 51.9KB

Privacy notice: suggested text for looked-after children and children in need

MS Word Document, 51KB

Privacy notice: how we use employee information

MS Word Document, 34.2KB

Details

Providing accessible information to individuals about the use of personal data is a key element of the Data Protection Act 2018 and General Data Protection Regulation.

The most common way to provide information is through a privacy notice.

The department provides suggested wording that schools and local authorities may wish to use. You must review and amend to reflect local needs and circumstances, as you will process data that is not solely for use within data collections.

You can issue privacy notices in a number of ways, for example on your website, or within:

  • induction packs
  • staff contracts
  • information about social services
Published 10 July 2013
Last updated 3 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Privacy notices: an explanation of privacy notices' with v1.2 August 2020.

  2. Updated privacy notice user guide and suggested templates for pupils, school workforce, local authority, looked-after children and children in need. Update covers parental consent to prevent the sharing of additional pupil information with local authorities and youth support services.

  3. Updated in 'Privacy notice: suggested text for a school governor'. The document now uses the terminology 'individuals in governance roles in maintained schools and academy trusts'.

  4. Updated privacy notices for pupils, school workforces, school governors, local authorities, and looked after children and children in need.

  5. Updated suggested wording for 'Privacy notice: how we use employee information'

  6. Updated privacy notices with suggested text to reflect the latest data protection legislation (DPA 2018).

  7. Updated 'Privacy notice: how we use employee information' to help local authorities comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

  8. Added documents 'Privacy notice: suggested text for a school governor'.

  9. Added an explanation of privacy notices and updated the suggested texts.

  10. Updated privacy notices to help local authorities comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

  11. Added 'Privacy notice: how we use employee information'.

  12. Updated 'suggested text for pupils' documents to help schools comply with the General Data Protection Regulation.

  13. Updated privacy notice model documents for pupils, local authorities, and looked-after children and children in need.

  14. Updated privacy notice model documents.

  15. Documents updated to take account of any relevant policy and organisational changes, and to include the latest web links.

  16. First published.