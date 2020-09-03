Suggested privacy notices for schools and local authorities to issue to staff, parents and pupils about the collection of data.
Explanation of privacy notices
Privacy notice: suggested text for pupils
Privacy notice: suggested text for pupils
Privacy notice: suggested text for school workforce
Privacy notice: suggested text for school workforce
Privacy notice: suggested text for school and trust governance roles
Privacy notice: suggested text for school and trust governance roles
Privacy notice: suggested web text for a local authority
Privacy notice: suggested web text for a local authority
Privacy notice: suggested text for looked-after children and children in need
Privacy notice: suggested text for looked-after children and children in need
Privacy notice: how we use employee information
Privacy notice: how we use employee information
Providing accessible information to individuals about the use of personal data is a key element of the Data Protection Act 2018 and General Data Protection Regulation.
The most common way to provide information is through a privacy notice.
The department provides suggested wording that schools and local authorities may wish to use. You must review and amend to reflect local needs and circumstances, as you will process data that is not solely for use within data collections.
You can issue privacy notices in a number of ways, for example on your website, or within:
- induction packs
- staff contracts
- information about social services
