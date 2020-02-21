Key information and guidance about qualification achievement rates (QAR) and minimum standards.
Qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019 – provisional data window
We have now published your provisional QAR 2018 to 2019.
All the data is available through the View Your Education Data portal; there will no longer be any data on the Hub.
You have until 5pm on Friday 31 January to inform us of any concerns about how we have implemented our published methodology. You cannot request fixes or adjustments to your 2018 to 2019 Individualised Learner Record (ILR) data.
If you have any queries with the provisional data, please complete a QAR query form, email this to the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and ask us to assign your query to ‘ESFA Business Operations QAR’.
Qualification achievement rates (QAR)
We have published the following documents:
QAR business rules 2019 to 2020 This document explains how we calculate apprenticeship, education and training and the new Traineeship QARs for 2019 to 2020.
Technical specification 2018 to 2019 version 3 This document provides technical information about how we process information provided in the ILR data collection to produce the QAR dataset.
Data extract guidance version 3 This document supplies information about the 2018 to 2019 QAR provider data extracts. It explains how you can use the data extract to show achievement rates, pass rates and retention rates to match those in the QAR dashboard.
Transparency reporting plans for 2018 to 2019 This document explains why we are producing a new transparency table for apprenticeship standards and the details underpinning this new table.
The final 2018 to 2019 QARs will be published in March 2020 through the National Achievement Rate tables, and the new transparency reporting table will be published alongside NARTs transparency tables at the same time. Please read this document alongside the 2018 to 2019 QAR Business rules and the technical specification to review your QAR data. These documents available on the QAR webpage.
Further information
For more information on QARs, please visit How the ESFA measures the performance of FE providers it funds
Qualification achievement rates: business rules, technical specifications and data extract guidance
The business rules outline the policy for calculating QARs for apprenticeships and for education and training.The technical specifications explain how QAR’s are calculated, what data is included and what data is excluded. The data extract guidance documents explains how a providers QAR data extracts can be used to show achievement rates to match those in the achievement rates dashboard. It also provides information about how the data is generated.
Minimum standards
Explains how we will apply minimum standards to all age apprenticeships and to adult (19+) education and training provision.
National achievement rates tables
The national achievement rate tables (NARTs) provide detailed information about QARs, allowing the sector to analyse and benchmark performance.
Guidance for providers
Guidance for requesting access to the Identity and Access Management System (IDAMS) and how to request the necessary user permissions to access your QAR data.
We produce reports for the qualification achievement rates (QARs). Guidance is available for using the reports on the View Your Education Data dashboard.
