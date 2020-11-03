Rules and regulations for awarding organisations that submit data about exams.

Documents

Autumn 2020 Data Exchange Procedures

Ref: Ofqual/20/6705PDF, 421KB, 14 pages

Reporting templates

ZIP, 185KB

Details

This publication sets out requirements for awarding organisations to provide data about AS and A level qualifications. It also sets out the procedures for submitting data.

Reporting deadlines

Please read the attached ‘Autumn 2020 Data Exchange Procedures’ document for full details of reporting requirements.

DeadlineAction
5PM, Friday, 4 DecemberReport all legacy A level outcomes using templates 1 and 2.
5PM, Friday, 4 DecemberReport all legacy AS outcomes using templates 3 and 4.
5PM, Friday, 4 DecemberReport all reformed A level outcomes using templates 5 and 6.
5PM, Friday, 4 DecemberReport all AS outcomes using templates 7 and 8.
Published 26 June 2014
Last updated 3 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. This page has been updated and now includes one document that outlines data exchange requirements for November awarding for AS and A levels, including 8 reporting templates.

  2. Updated for November 2019 exam series.

  3. Changes in Annex 1A.

  4. Updated templates, deadline and procedure for the summer 2019 exam series.

  5. Updated for November 2018 exams series.

  6. Added updated documents and template for Summer 2018 and updated reporting deadlines.

  7. Updated the documents and timetable for the November 2017 and January 2018 exams series.

  8. Updated 'Summer 2017 Data Exchange Procedures' to correct the tolerances in Appendix 1A.

  9. Updated with guidance for the summer 2017 exam series.

  10. Summary text gave an incorrect submission date for GCSE English and English language. This has now been fixed.

  11. Updated for November 2016 data exchange.

  12. On page 4 of the 'Summer 2016 Data Exchange Procedures' we changed the reference year for legacy AS to 2015 rather than the average of 2011/2012. This is to provide a meaningful comparison with the 2016 cohort, given that students in 2011 and 2012 had the opportunity to enter units and certificate in January. This change has the support of all exam boards.

  13. Updated with procedures for the summer 2016 exam series.

  14. Updated with templates and procedure for reporting the November 2015 series.

  15. Updated with the procedures for summer 2015.

  16. Updated with the documents for the November 2014 exams.

  17. First published.

