Organisations that are eligible to receive government funding to train apprentices.

The register of apprenticeship training providers will close for new applications from midnight on Wednesday 15 April 2020. This is due to the impact coronavirus (COVID-19) may have on apprenticeship training providers and ESFA.

This includes:

applications made using the Bravo service – including second applications from apprenticeship training providers that were unsuccessful in the last 12 months

applications made using the new private beta service

If you have recently had a successful application and plan to deliver apprenticeships before 1 August 2020, you must complete all on-boarding tasks by midnight Tuesday 14 April 2020. If you do not want to complete all on-boarding tasks by then, you will be able to continue them from 1 July 2020.

The register of apprenticeship training providers lists organisations eligible to receive government funding to train apprentices.

There are a few things you need to consider before becoming a registered apprenticeship training provider.

Applying to the register of apprenticeship training providers

Choose an application route. Check your eligibility. Read the application guidance to check you have everything you need. Apply using the Department for Education portal (Bravo).

If your organisation is eligible and not currently listed on the register, you can apply. There is no deadline and the portal will remain open for applications.

ESFA will start to assess applications on the first working day of each month for any applications received during the previous month. It usually takes around 12 weeks to assess an application, but it can sometimes take longer. We will keep you informed on the progress of your application.

If your organisation is currently on the register, you will need to reapply. We will be inviting organisations to reapply in phases, during 2019.

If your application is unsuccessful, we will provide feedback. You will be able to apply twice within a 12-month period.

Choose an application route

There are 3 application routes onto the register.

Main provider route

This is for providers who will directly deliver apprenticeship training for employers who use the apprenticeship service to pay for training. Providers that meet this requirement can also provide apprenticeship training to their own employees or those of connected companies and act as subcontractors for other providers.

This route is also for providers who provide apprenticeship training for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy using the contracts that ESFA awarded in January 2018.

Employer provider route

This is for employers that pay the apprenticeship levy who will directly deliver training to their own employees or those of connected companies and use the apprenticeship service to pay for apprenticeship training. Providers that meet this requirement can also act as subcontractors.

Supporting provider route

This is for organisations who will enter into subcontracts with main providers and employer providers to deliver apprenticeship training. This can be up to a maximum value of £500,000 per year in total. For organisations with no history of apprenticeship delivery according to recent records we hold, this is limited to £100,000 in their first year on the register.

Check your eligibility

To be eligible, all applicants must have:

Applicants to the main provider or employer provider route must also have:

been actively trading for at least 12 months and have financial information to support this

the ability to train apprentices in the first 12 months of joining the register

a management structure that has experience of developing and delivering training

Applicants to the supporting provider route must have been actively trading for a minimum of 3 months.

Applicants must not have an inadequate Ofsted grade for apprenticeships (or for overall effectiveness under its FE and skills remit where there is no separate apprenticeships grade) in their latest inspection report.

Application guidance

In your application, you must be able to provide evidence showing:

who’s involved with apprenticeships in your organisation

your financial status and ability to meet any financial commitments

how you evaluate the quality of training and outcomes

how you assess prior learning

how your leaders and managers document and define clear expectations of setting high standards for apprenticeship training

your employees’ experience in training including qualifications

the process of professional development for your employees

your plan for continuity of apprenticeship delivery as well as equality and diversity, safeguarding and health and safety policies

how you engage with employers and your contracting arrangements with them (only main providers)

the commitment statement template you will use to support the apprenticeships (only main or employer providers)

The application guidance explains:

what you need for your application

the application process

the conditions of acceptance to the register that you’ll need to agree to as part of making your application

what happens after you apply

Conditions of acceptance ( PDF , 83.3KB, 3 pages)

Application guidance

Template for your management hierarchy (OD-12) (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 48.3KB)Template for your employees experience (CC-PP-12) (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 256KB)

Removing an apprenticeship training provider from the register

We will remove a training provider if they no longer meet our requirements. This includes removing a provider that receives an inadequate Ofsted grade for apprenticeships (or for overall effectiveness under its FE and skills remit where there is no separate apprenticeships grade).

This also includes removing providers who apply unsuccessfully to the new RoATP or do not apply following an invitation.

