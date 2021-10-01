Find out how interest is calculated and applied if you have a Plan 2 student loan, as well as previous interest rates.

When interest is applied

You’re charged interest from the day we make your first payment to you or to your university or college until your loan has been repaid in full or cancelled. Interest is added to your balance each month.

Annual interest rate changes

The interest rate is usually set on 1 September each year, based on the Retail Price Index of the previous March.

The interest rate charged is normally the Retail Price Index plus up to 3%, depending on your circumstances and income.

However, during some periods we may apply an interest cap to ensure you’re not being charged a higher interest rate than the average found in the commercial market.

What is the Retail Price Index?

It’s a measure of inflation, which measures changes to the cost of living in the UK.

What is the interest rate cap?

The Department for Education monitors interest rates set by commercial banks using monthly data provided by the Bank of England.

If the average commercial interest rate is lower than the interest rate you’re being charged on your Plan 2 loan, we’ll apply a temporary interest rate cap, so you’re not disadvantaged. The interest rate will be reviewed after 3 months and changed if necessary.

The current interest rate is capped at 4.1%.

Previous interest rates

The rates in the table apply to Plan 2 loans only. The amounts shown are the maximum for each period. Depending on your income, the interest rate you were charged might have been lower than the maximum shown.

DateInterest rate
1 September 2021 to 30 September 20214.2%
1 July 2021 to 31 August 20215.3%
1 September 2020 to 30 June 20215.6%
1 September 2019 to 31 August 20205.4%
1 September 2018 to 31 August 20196.3%
1 September 2017 to 31 August 20186.1%
1 September 2016 to 31 August 20174.6%
1 September 2015 to 31 August 20163.9%
1 September 2014 to 31 August 20155.5%
1 September 2013 to 31 August 20146.3%
1 September 2012 to 31 August 20136.6%
Published 15 May 2019
Last updated 1 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updates made to the current interest rate cap and previous interest rates table.

  2. Current interest rate cap updated to 4.2% 1 July 2021 to 31 August 2021 - 5.3% added to the previous interest rates table.

  3. Interest rate information updated due to cap being applied.

  4. Updated table with interest rate for 2018/19

  5. First published.

