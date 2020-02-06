Management information showing in-year and most recent inspections and outcomes.
Management information
We publish non-association independent schools management information 3 times per year.
January/February
Inspections conducted from the previous September to December, plus the most recent inspections and outcomes of all open non-association independent schools at the end of December.
April/May
Inspections conducted from September to March, plus the most recent inspections and outcomes of all open non-association independent schools at the end of March.
August/September
Inspections conducted from September to July, plus the most recent inspections and outcomes of all open non-association independent schools at the end of July)
Official statistics
We publish our official statistics once a year.
November/December
Inspections conducted from September to August, including those published in September plus the most recent inspections and outcomes of all open schools, at the end of August.
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.61MB
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2019: standard inspections data 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2019
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2019: additional inspections data 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2019
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2019: most recent inspections data as at 31 December 2019
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 July 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.06MB
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 March 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 773KB
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 561KB
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 July 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.06MB
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 March 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 946KB
Management information - non-association independent schools - as at 31 December 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 501KB
Last updated 6 February 2020 + show all updates
Published management information as at 31 December 2019.
Updated inspection and provider type in data tables for a small number of providers.
Published management information as at 31 July 2019.
Published management information as at 31 March 2019.
Published management information as at 31 December 2018.
Published management information as at 31 July 2018.
Published management information as at 31 March 2018. Data for December 2017 has been amended following the identification of missing values in the “Outcomes for pupils” column in Dataset 3.
First published.