Business update is the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s monthly round-up of apprenticeship information and news for businesses.

Documents

Letter from the Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education on helping to improve digital apprenticeship standards PDF , 143KB, 4 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Each month, Business Update will inform you of our ‘products’ and services and their potential to make a positive impact upon your business.

26 February 2020 We have published issue 52 of Business Update. 22 January 2020 We have published the latest edition of Business Update. 4 October 2019 We have published business update- issue 48 (September 2019). 6 September 2019 We have published issue 47 of Business Update, for August 2019. 8 August 2019 We have published issue 46 (July 2019) of Business Update. 5 July 2019 We have published the June 2019 edition of Business Update. 5 June 2019 We have published the May 2019 edition of Business Update. 8 May 2019 We have published issue 43 (April 2019) of Business Update. 25 March 2019 We've published business update for March 2019. 12 February 2019 We have published Business Update 41 (February 2019). 9 January 2019 We have published the January 2019 edition of business update. 5 December 2018 We have now published the lastest issue of Business Update. 7 November 2018 We have now published the lastest issue of Business Update. 3 October 2018 We have now published the lastest issue of Business Update. 5 September 2018 We have published issue 36 of Business Update 4 July 2018 We've now published the latest issue of Business Update. 6 June 2018 We've now published the latest issue of Business Update. 2 May 2018 We've now published the latest issue of Business Update. 4 April 2018 Published Business Update 32 (April 2018). 5 March 2018 We've published the latest issue of Business Update. 5 February 2018 We've published the latest issue of Business Update. 22 January 2018 We've piublished issue 29 of Business Update - our National Apprenticeship Week special. 6 December 2017 We have now published the latest issue of Business Update. 1 November 2017 We have now published the latest issue of Business Update. 29 September 2017 We've published the latest issue of Business Update. 12 September 2017 We have now published the latest issue of Business Update. 2 August 2017 We have now published issue 24 of Business Update. 3 July 2017 We have now published issue 23 of Business Update. 12 April 2017 We have now published the latest issue of Business Update. 8 March 2017 Published Business Update - Issue 21 (March 2017). Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours that you need to be a hig Resources Develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours that you need to be a hig Resources Develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours that you need to be a hig 7 February 2017 We have now published issue 20 of Business Update. 8 December 2016 We have now published issue 19 of Business Update. 9 November 2016 We have now published issue 18 of Business Update. 7 July 2016 We have now published the latest issue of Business Update. 10 May 2016 We have published the latest issue of Business Update. 20 April 2016 We have now published the latest issue of Business Update. 10 March 2016 The latest issue of Business Update has now been published. 2 February 2016 Latest issue of Business Update published. 3 November 2015 We have now published the latest issue of Business Update. 6 October 2015 Issue 11 of Business Update now published. 1 September 2015 Published: Business Update issue 10 (September 2015) 4 August 2015 Latest issue of Business Update published. 7 July 2015 Latest issue of Business Update published. 2 June 2015 June issue of Business Update published. 7 April 2015 We have now published issue 6 of Business Update. 3 March 2015 We have now published the latest issue of Business Update. 3 February 2015 Now published: February 2015 issue of Business Update 6 January 2015 The latest issue of Business Update has now been published. 2 December 2014 Business Update issue 2 published. 4 November 2014 First published.