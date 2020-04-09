Details of successful applications for free schools and university technical colleges (UTCs) in the pre-opening stage.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Details of all schools in the pre-opening stage of the free school programme, including:

type of school

age group served

local authority

regional schools commissioner ( RSC ) region

There are many different types of free school, including:

primary schools

secondary schools

all-through schools

16- to 19-year-olds schools

special free schools

alternative provision free schools

There are also a small number of maths schools. These are specialist free schools for the most mathematically able 16- to 19-year-olds.

Alongside free schools there are university technical colleges ( UTCs ) and studio schools. These are mainly for 14- to 19-year-olds.

Section 6A of the Education Act 2011, which changed the arrangements for establishing new schools, is called the academy or free school presumption.