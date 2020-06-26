Guidance about school admissions for children born in the summer.

Documents

Admission of summer-born children in schools: advice

Ref: DFE-00729-2014PDF, 219KB, 11 pages

Updated statement on admission of summer-born children: 2020

HTML

Details

This is non-statutory advice for:

  • local authorities
  • school admission authorities
  • parents of summer-born children

It provides advice and information about requests to delay the admission of summer born children to reception.

You should read it in conjunction with the School admissions code.

Reports on the findings of surveys of local authorities and parents of summer-born children who have asked to delay their child’s admission to reception are available:

Changes to the school admissions code

On 26 June 2020, the Department for Education (DfE) launched a consultation on a revised version of the statutory school admissions code.

This consultation does not include steps to amend the code so that summer born children can be admitted out of year group, and remain with that year group throughout their education. This is because such a change will require primary legislation.

The ‘Updated statement on admission of summer born children: 2020’ provides an update.

Published 26 July 2013
Last updated 26 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added updated statement on admission of summer born children for 2020.

  2. Moved the 'Delayed school admissions for summer-born pupils' research reports for 2018 and 2019 to their own pages.

  3. Added document 'Delayed school admissions for summer-born pupils (2019)' and summary of information it covers for the 2017 to 2018 academic year.

  4. Added 'Delayed school admissions for summer-born pupils' and updated details to reflect change.

  5. Updated advice document to take into account changes resulting from the publication of the revised school admissions code.

  6. Updated document clarifies the compulsory school age.

  7. First published.

    Advertisement

    Vulnerable children to get better support when moving school
    Resources
    Proposals outlined to reduce time vulnerable children spend out of the
    Joint statement from the ESFA, AoC, and AELP: June 2020
    Resources
    Joint statement from the ESFA, AoC, and AELP on strengthening relation
    Changes to the School Admissions Code
    Resources
    Summary Weâ€™re seeking views on a revised version of the School Admis