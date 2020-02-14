Rules and regulations for reformed A levels and AS qualifications (taught from September 2016) in physical education.
GCE Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Physical Education
Ref: Ofqual/20/6581PDF, 610KB, 27 pages
This document sets out rules and regulations for reformed A levels and AS qualifications in physical education. These will be taught in schools from September 2016.
Read the associated guidance to understand how to comply with these rules.
You should also read the GCE qualification-level conditions and requirements and our requirements for all qualifications.Published 8 July 2015
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates
Updated to include revised subject content and activities list from Department for Education.
Includes Department for Education's updated PE activity list
First published.
