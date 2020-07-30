Statistics on initial teacher training (ITT) recruitment, allocations and performance data.
Performance data
Annual statistics on the qualified teacher status of final year trainees from Initial Teacher Training and their employment rates.
From 30 July 2020, we will be publishing the initial teacher training performance profiles on a new statistics site, Explore education statistics (EES).
- Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2018 to 2019
- Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2017 to 2018
- Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2016 to 2017
- Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2015 to 2016
- Initial teacher training performance profiles: 2014 to 2015
- ITT performance profiles management information: 2013 to 2014
- ITT performance profiles management information: 2012 to 2013
- ITT performance profiles management information: 2011 to 2012
- ITT performance profiles statistical first release: 2011 to 2012
Census data
Annual statistics on the numbers and characteristics of entrants to Initial Teacher Training
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census 2019 to 2020
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2018 to 2019
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2017 to 2018
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2016 to 2017
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2015 to 2016
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2014 to 2015
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2013 to 2014
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2012 to 2013
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2011 to 2012
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2010 to 2011
- Initial teacher training (ITT): provider level census information
Teacher supply model and ITT allocations
How the Department for Education uses the teacher supply model (TSM) to allocate training places to schools and training providers. ITT allocations for the 2020 to 2021 academic year and onwards are also available.
- TSM and initial teacher training allocations: 2020 to 2021
- TSM and initial teacher training allocations: 2019 to 2020
- TSM and initial teacher training allocations: 2018 to 2019
- Teacher supply model: 2017 to 2018
- Initial teacher training allocations: academic year 2017 to 2018
- Teacher supply models: 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017
- Initial teacher training allocations: academic year 2015 to 2016
- Initial teacher training allocations: academic year 2014 to 2015
- Initial teacher training allocations: academic year 2013 to 2014
