Guidance for providers on initial teacher training (ITT).
This information is for potential and existing initial teacher training (ITT) providers offering or considering to offer ITT provision. It provides guidance and support on all aspects of running your ITT programme.
You can work with the Department for Education (DfE) to offer ITT teacher training through the following routes:
- provider-led - run by higher education institutes (HEIs) or school centred initial teacher training (SCITT) providers
- School Direct (fee funded) and School Direct (salaried) - run by schools
For School Direct provider guidance visit our School Direct collection.
For early years ITT read our early years initial teacher training (ITT): a guide for providers information.
We do not allocate places to ITT providers for:
- Teach First - intensive work-based training for high academic achievers
- assessment only - for professionals who do not require training to demonstrate the Teachers’ Standards
If you’d like to become a teacher, please visit our Get into Teaching website.
Become an ITT provider
Only ITT providers accredited by DfE can recommend trainees for qualified teacher status (QTS). We won’t consider schools for accreditation if their most recent Ofsted inspection is less than good.
The database of trainee teachers and providers (DTTP) access
Running your ITT programme
- Recruit trainee teachers from overseas: accredited ITT providers
- Guidance
- Funding: ITT coronavirus (COVID-19) course extensions 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
- Initial teacher training (ITT): criteria and supporting advice
- Guidance
- ITT: requesting places and allocations methodology 2020 to 2021
- Guidance
- Funding: initial teacher training (ITT), academic year 2020 to 2021
- Guidance
- Initial teacher training allocations methodology: 2019 to 2020
- Guidance
- Funding: initial teacher training (ITT), academic year 2017 to 18
- Guidance
- Training bursary guide: academic year 2017 to 2018
- Guidance
- Training bursary guide: academic year 2016 to 2017
- Guidance
- School Direct (salaried): funding manual academic year 2016 to 17
- Guidance
- Subject knowledge enhancement (SKE): course directory
- Guidance
Changing or closing your ITT provision
In some circumstances you can migrate your ITT accreditation to another accredited entity. If you no longer want to offer ITT, you must follow the ITT provider closure guidance.
If you’re deemed non-compliant with the ITT criteria either by Ofsted during an initial teacher education inspection or by DfE, you may enter the accreditation withdrawal process.
Allocations and recruitment data
Allocation methodologies from previous years are published and available for providers to access.
- Postgraduate initial teacher training (ITT) recruitment: 2017 to 2018
- Transparency data
ITT statistics
In order for schools to make well-informed decisions about the partners they work with, we recommend looking at the following statistics when choosing a partner provider for ITT.
- Initial teacher training: trainee number census - 2016 to 2017
- Official Statistics
