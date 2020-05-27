The status of apprenticeship end-point assessments (EPAs) where Ofqual has been asked to provide external quality assurance.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Apprenticeship trailblazers can choose to approach Ofqual to provide external quality assurance for their apprenticeship EPA. If approached, Ofqual will review the apprenticeship assessment plan to ensure that it is possible for an apprentice assessment organisation to develop a valid assessment based on the plan, before agreeing to be the external quality assurance provider.

These documents show which apprenticeship EPAs Ofqual has agreed to regulate and the status of those under review.

For information about the apprentice standards that have been approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and are ready for delivery, see ‘apprenticeship standards’.

Status of Ofqual quality-assured apprenticeship end-point assessments

Key:

a tick (✓) in the ‘EQA request status’ column shows that Ofqual has agreed to provide external quality assurance for that apprenticeship end-point assessment - it does not mean that that the assessment plan has been approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and is ready for delivery

‘With Ofqual for review’ indicates the plan has been sent to Ofqual and we are reviewing it

‘With trailblazer’ shows that we are waiting for an updated assessment plan to be submitted

the most recent submission date indicates when the most recent assessment plan was submitted to Ofqual or when the process was completed

‘Pending TAG’ means that the submission is due to be reviewed by Ofqual’s technical advisory group on the date indicated

Compliance with assessment plans

Where Ofqual has agreed to provide external quality assurance for an apprenticeship end-point assessment, then all assessments for that standard must comply with our rules for end-point assessments.

Condition EPA1.1 requires an awarding organisation to comply with any requirements, and have regard to any guidance, contained in the relevant Assessment Plan for each EPA that it makes available or proposes to make available.

Under Condition EPA3.3, an awarding organisation is also required to notify Ofqual where the Assessment Plan for one of its EPAs is reviewed or amended.

An Assessment Plan is defined in Condition EPA6.4 as the version of an apprenticeship assessment plan, published under section A2(1) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009, which is specified in a list published by Ofqual and revised from time to time.

This list is specified in the attached document “Confirmed Ofqual quality-assured apprenticeship end-point assessments”. Please note that only the versions of apprenticeship assessment plans listed in this document will meet the definition of an Assessment Plan in Condition EPA6.4. Ofqual will review any subsequent version of a plan listed below and, where appropriate, amend the list to include that subsequent version

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page