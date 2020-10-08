Links to relevant guidance and resources for academy trust governors.

Statutory guidance and requirements

The links and documents below explain the policies that academy trusts must follow by law and their funding agreement.

Not all statutory guidance is included in this section as some links are listed under their relevant topic below. A list of statutory guidance for schools is available in the Schools: statutory guidance collection.

Safeguarding, SEND and pupil wellbeing

Model articles of association

School admissions and attendance

Governance duties, skills, behaviours and knowledge

Financial governance

Guidance, advice and tools to help schools manage and improve their resource management.

Academies year plan

Information for new academies and trusts, including changes

External reviews of governance

Recruitment and professional development

Guidance on the support, recruitment and development services available to governors through contracted providers.

Sex and relationship education

Facilities

Converting to academy status

School behaviour

Alternative provision

Teachers’ pay

Newly qualified teachers

School and pupil performance and use of data

Transport

School food

Data and information protection

School complaints

Capability of staff

Early years foundation stage statutory framework (EYFS)

