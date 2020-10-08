Links to relevant guidance and resources for academy trust governors.
Statutory guidance and requirements
The links and documents below explain the policies that academy trusts must follow by law and their funding agreement.
Not all statutory guidance is included in this section as some links are listed under their relevant topic below. A list of statutory guidance for schools is available in the Schools: statutory guidance collection.
- Statutory policies for schools and academy trusts
- Academy trusts: provide or update governance contact information
Safeguarding, SEND and pupil wellbeing
- Keeping children safe in education
- Education for children with health needs who cannot attend school
- SEND code of practice: 0 to 25 years
- Supporting pupils with medical conditions at school
- P scales: attainment targets for pupils with SEN
- Disqualification under the Childcare Act 2006
- Equality Act 2010: advice for schools
Model articles of association
School admissions and attendance
- Academy admissions
- School admissions code
- School admissions appeals code
- Admission appeals for school places
- School attendance: guidance for schools
Governance duties, skills, behaviours and knowledge
Financial governance
Guidance, advice and tools to help schools manage and improve their resource management.
- School resource management: top 10 planning checks for governors
- Setting executive salaries: guidance for academy trusts
- Academy trust financial management good practice guides
- Academies financial management and governance self-assessment
- School resource management self-assessment tool
- Academy trusts: themes arising from ESFA's assurance work
- Related party transactions: information for academy trusts
- Academies revenue funding allocations
- Academies financial returns
- Academy national non-domestic rates (NNDR) claims
- Capital funding for multi-academy trusts (MATs)
Academies year plan
- Academies planning calendar
Information for new academies and trusts, including changes
External reviews of governance
- External reviews of governance: a guide for schools
- External reviews of governance: what's involved
Recruitment and professional development
Guidance on the support, recruitment and development services available to governors through contracted providers.
- Find volunteers to become school governors and trustees
- Academy and school governance: professional development
- Recruiting a headteacher
Sex and relationship education
- Sex and relationship education
Facilities
- Health and safety: advice for schools
- First aid in schools
- Good estate management for schools: tools
- Asbestos management in schools
- Fire safety risk assessment: educational premises
- Standards for school premises
Converting to academy status
- Due diligence in academies and maintained schools
- Academy and free school funding agreement: multi-academy master
- Academy conversion: important dates
School behaviour
- School behaviour and attendance: parental responsibility measures
- Behaviour and discipline in schools: guide for governing bodies
- Use of reasonable force in schools
- School exclusion
Alternative provision
- Alternative provision
Teachers’ pay
Newly qualified teachers
- Induction appeals procedures
- Induction for newly qualified teachers (NQTs)
School and pupil performance and use of data
- Schools causing concern
- Understanding your data: a guide for school governors and academy trustees
Transport
- Home-to-school travel and transport
School food
Data and information protection
- Data protection: privacy notice model documents
- Protection of children's biometric information in schools
School complaints
Capability of staff
- Staffing and employment advice for schools
Early years foundation stage statutory framework (EYFS)
- Early years foundation stage statutory framework (EYFS)
