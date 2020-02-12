A guide for local authorities and providers of alternative provision to completing and submitting alternative provision census 2020 data.

Documents

Alternative provision census 2020: guide

Ref: DfE-00133-2019PDF, 427KB, 49 pages

Details

This document will help local authorities and providers of alternative provision (AP):

  • understand the purpose and scope of the alternative provision census
  • add the right level of data to their management information system
  • update and maintain their data during the year
  • complete the 2020 alternative provision census data collection

The business and technical specification is available.

More guidance on submitting alternative provision census data is also available.

AP provides education for children who cannot attend a mainstream school.

Published 17 September 2019
Last updated 12 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'alternative provision census 2020'. Changes are described in the document's version history.

  2. First published.

