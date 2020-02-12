Alternative provision census 2020: guide

A guide for local authorities and providers of alternative provision to completing and submitting alternative provision census 2020 data.

This document will help local authorities and providers of alternative provision ( AP ):

understand the purpose and scope of the alternative provision census

add the right level of data to their management information system

update and maintain their data during the year

complete the 2020 alternative provision census data collection

The business and technical specification is available.

More guidance on submitting alternative provision census data is also available.

AP provides education for children who cannot attend a mainstream school.

