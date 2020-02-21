The Funding Information Service (FIS) is an offline tool for checking your individualised learner record (ILR) data.

FIS known issues 2019 to 2020 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 36.5KB

FIS user guide for 2019 to 2020 PDF , 679KB, 9 pages

FIS release guide (pre 2019 to 2020) PDF , 734KB, 12 pages

FIS user guide for 2018 to 2019 PDF , 656KB, 22 pages

FIS and data returns known issues 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 149KB

FIS installation guide (pre-2019 to 2020) PDF , 948KB, 24 pages

FIS command line guide (pre-2019 to 2020) PDF , 93.8KB, 5 pages

FIS uninstallation guide (pre-2019 to 2020) PDF , 392KB, 13 pages

FIS helps you get your ILR data right. You must use the right version of FIS for the academic year you’re submitting data for.

You can download FIS for free and it works offline. It does two things:

checks data against the validation rules and produces a validation report so you can see where data needs refining

calculates provisional reports – only provisional as FIS doesn’t have access to up-to-date reference data

The known issues document will tell you if ESFA is experiencing any problems with the software.

