Data on vocational and other qualifications

Summary

Statistics covering the number of certificates issued for regulated vocational and other qualifications during a givenquarter.

This statistical release by Ofqual is a National Statistics publication complying with the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.

Data underlying this release is available separately.

User feedback

We welcome your feedback on our publications. Should you have any comments on this statistical release and how to improve it to meet your needs please contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

2019 releases

2018 releases

2017 releases

2016 releases

2015 releases

2014 releases

27 February 2020 Added the October to December 2019 release to the collection. 28 November 2019 Added the July to September 2019 release to the collection. 19 September 2019 Added the April to June 2019 release to the collection. 13 June 2019 Added the January to March 2019 release to the collection. 28 February 2019 Added the October to December 2018 release to the collection. 29 November 2018 Added the July to September 2018 release to the collection. 20 September 2018 Added the April to June 2018 release to the collection. 14 June 2018 Added the January to March 2018 release to the collection. 8 March 2018 Added the October to December 2017 release to the collection. 26 January 2018 Added the July to September 2017 release to the collection. 14 September 2017 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Details of staff employed at higher education providers in the UK for Resources Information about children's social workers employed in local authorit Resources Qualitative research on the delivery of supported internships in Engla