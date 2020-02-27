Data on vocational and other qualifications
Summary
Statistics covering the number of certificates issued for regulated vocational and other qualifications during a givenquarter.
This statistical release by Ofqual is a National Statistics publication complying with the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.
Data underlying this release is available separately.
User feedback
We welcome your feedback on our publications. Should you have any comments on this statistical release and how to improve it to meet your needs please contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
2019 releases
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: October to December 2019
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: July to September 2019
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: April to June 2019
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: January to March 2019
- National Statistics
2018 releases
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: October to December 2018
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: July to September 2018
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: April to June 2018
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: January to March 2018
- National Statistics
2017 releases
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: October to December 2017
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: July to September 2017
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: April to June 2017
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: January to March 2017
- National Statistics
2016 releases
- Vocational and Other Qualifications Quarterly: Oct to Dec 2016
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: Jul to Sep 2016
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: April to June 2016
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: January to March 2016
- National Statistics
2015 releases
- Vocational and Other Qualifications Quarterly: Oct to Dec 2015
- National Statistics
- Vocational and Other Qualifications Quarterly: Jul to Sep 2015
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: April to June 2015
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: January to March 2015
- National Statistics
2014 releases
- Vocational and other qualifications: October to December 2014
- National Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications: July to September 2014
- Official Statistics
- Vocational and other qualifications: April to June 2014
- Official Statistics
