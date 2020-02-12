This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Consultation decisions: awarding organisation controls for centre assessments - regulations

Ref: Ofqual 19/6588/1PDF, 419KB, 26 pages

Detail of outcome

ProposalDecision
To set requirements for all centre-assessments to be subject to a form of Centre Assessment Standards ScrutinyTo set requirements for all centre-assessments to be subject to a form of CASS, of which Moderation will be one distinct form
To require that Moderation is one distinct form of Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny 
To define the terms Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny and amend the definition of ModerationTo modify our definition for Moderation, To define Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny
To require that for some qualifications, all centre assessments must be subject to ModerationTo require that all centre assessments in the following qualifications are subject to Moderation: GCSE, AS and A level, Technical Qualifications (that form a part of T Levels), Project qualifications
 To put in place requirements to allow us to require Moderation in other circumstances where this is necessary
To put in place requirements setting out the minimum activities that must form part of an awarding organisation’s approach to CASS (for all forms of CASS other than Moderation)To put in place minimum requirements which an awarding organisation’s CASS approach must meet
To put in place guidance on these minimum requirements, including on how an awarding organisation should comply with these and how it should decide when it is appropriate to go beyond these minimum requirementsTo put in place guidance on how to meet our minimum requirements and how to decide when to go beyond these
To put in place requirements for awarding organisations to have, comply with, and keep under review a CASS strategy, in respect of all centre-marked assessments, and to set minimum requirements for what this should includeTo set Conditions requiring all awarding organisations to have and comply with a CASS strategy in respect of all centre-marked assessments
To provide guidance on what should be included in an awarding organisation’s CASS strategyTo set requirements and guidance setting out what should be covered by an awarding organisation’s CASS strategy
To provide guidance on the factors awarding organisations should consider when deciding whether to correct an incorrect result that has been issued, as part of their CASS processTo put in place guidance on the factors an awarding organisation should consider where incorrect results have been issued under its CASS process
To allow awarding organisations to revoke certificates that have been issued in reliance of an incorrect result, as part of an awarding organisation’s CASS processTo allow awarding organisations to revoke certificates where incorrect results have been issued in reliance of an incorrect result
To amend the reference to Moderation in Condition A4 (Conflicts of interest) to refer to CASS, in light of changes made as part of these proposalsTo amend Conditions A4 (Conflicts of Interest) to reflect the changes made elsewhere as part of our CASS requirements
To amend Condition C2 (Arrangements with Centres) to refer to CASS and to require awarding organisations to include, as part of their agreement with centres, any requirements relating to the information the centre should retain for the purposes of its CASS arrangementsTo amend Condition C2 (Arrangements with Centres) to reflect the changes made elsewhere as part of our CASS requirements

Feedback received

Analysis of Consultation Responses: awarding organisation controls for centre assessments - regulations

Published: PDF, 376KB, 18 pages

Detail of feedback received

29 people responded to the questions we asked. In addition, we held a consultation event in London and published a podcast. There were 51 attendees at the event.

Personal/organisational responseRespondent typeNumber
Organisational responseAwarding Organisations28
Organisational responseRepresentative Body1

17 respondents stated that they were based in England, 1 indicated they were based in Wales, and 1 was based in Scotland. 10 did not state where they were based.

Original consultation

Summary

Consulting on conditions, requirements and guidance relating to how awarding organisations control assessment judgements made by schools and colleges.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

This consultation follows on from our previous consultation on awarding organisation controls for centre assessments.

We are consulting on the proposed conditions, requirements and guidance that will implement the decisions from the previous consultation. These will sit alongside our existing rules and guidance for all qualifications.

Listen to our podcast on the changes we’re proposing in this consultation.

Documents

Awarding organisation controls for centre assessments: consultation on Conditions, requirements and guidance

Ref: Ofqual/19/6546/1PDF, 509KB, 31 pages

Draft conditions - awarding organisation controls for centre assessments

Ref: Ofqual/19/6546/3PDF, 270KB, 10 pages

Draft guidance - awarding organisation controls for centre assessments

Ref: Ofqual/19/6546/2PDF, 297KB, 17 pages

Published 19 September 2019
Last updated 12 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Consultation decisions and analysis of responses published.

  2. Added a link to the podcast.

  3. First published.

    Advertisement

    Contact SLC - repayment enquiries
    Resources
    EnglishCymraegAll the contact details you'll need to get in touch with
    Consultation outcome: Low Pay Commission consultation 2019
    Resources
    This consultation has concludedDetail of outcomeThe Low Pay Commission
    School workforce census 2020: technical information
    Resources
    Information on the scope and business rationale of the school workforc