Consultation decisions: awarding organisation controls for centre assessments - regulations
Ref: Ofqual 19/6588/1PDF, 419KB, 26 pages
Detail of outcome
|Proposal
|Decision
|To set requirements for all centre-assessments to be subject to a form of Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny
|To set requirements for all centre-assessments to be subject to a form of CASS, of which Moderation will be one distinct form
|To require that Moderation is one distinct form of Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny
|To define the terms Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny and amend the definition of Moderation
|To modify our definition for Moderation, To define Centre Assessment Standards Scrutiny
|To require that for some qualifications, all centre assessments must be subject to Moderation
|To require that all centre assessments in the following qualifications are subject to Moderation: GCSE, AS and A level, Technical Qualifications (that form a part of T Levels), Project qualifications
|To put in place requirements to allow us to require Moderation in other circumstances where this is necessary
|To put in place requirements setting out the minimum activities that must form part of an awarding organisation’s approach to CASS (for all forms of CASS other than Moderation)
|To put in place minimum requirements which an awarding organisation’s CASS approach must meet
|To put in place guidance on these minimum requirements, including on how an awarding organisation should comply with these and how it should decide when it is appropriate to go beyond these minimum requirements
|To put in place guidance on how to meet our minimum requirements and how to decide when to go beyond these
|To put in place requirements for awarding organisations to have, comply with, and keep under review a CASS strategy, in respect of all centre-marked assessments, and to set minimum requirements for what this should include
|To set Conditions requiring all awarding organisations to have and comply with a CASS strategy in respect of all centre-marked assessments
|To provide guidance on what should be included in an awarding organisation’s CASS strategy
|To set requirements and guidance setting out what should be covered by an awarding organisation’s CASS strategy
|To provide guidance on the factors awarding organisations should consider when deciding whether to correct an incorrect result that has been issued, as part of their CASS process
|To put in place guidance on the factors an awarding organisation should consider where incorrect results have been issued under its CASS process
|To allow awarding organisations to revoke certificates that have been issued in reliance of an incorrect result, as part of an awarding organisation’s CASS process
|To allow awarding organisations to revoke certificates where incorrect results have been issued in reliance of an incorrect result
|To amend the reference to Moderation in Condition A4 (Conflicts of interest) to refer to CASS, in light of changes made as part of these proposals
|To amend Conditions A4 (Conflicts of Interest) to reflect the changes made elsewhere as part of our CASS requirements
|To amend Condition C2 (Arrangements with Centres) to refer to CASS and to require awarding organisations to include, as part of their agreement with centres, any requirements relating to the information the centre should retain for the purposes of its CASS arrangements
|To amend Condition C2 (Arrangements with Centres) to reflect the changes made elsewhere as part of our CASS requirements
Feedback received
Analysis of Consultation Responses: awarding organisation controls for centre assessments - regulations
Published: PDF, 376KB, 18 pages
Detail of feedback received
29 people responded to the questions we asked. In addition, we held a consultation event in London and published a podcast. There were 51 attendees at the event.
|Personal/organisational response
|Respondent type
|Number
|Organisational response
|Awarding Organisations
|28
|Organisational response
|Representative Body
|1
17 respondents stated that they were based in England, 1 indicated they were based in Wales, and 1 was based in Scotland. 10 did not state where they were based.
Original consultation
Summary
Consulting on conditions, requirements and guidance relating to how awarding organisations control assessment judgements made by schools and colleges.
This consultation ran from
to
Consultation description
This consultation follows on from our previous consultation on awarding organisation controls for centre assessments.
We are consulting on the proposed conditions, requirements and guidance that will implement the decisions from the previous consultation. These will sit alongside our existing rules and guidance for all qualifications.
Listen to our podcast on the changes we’re proposing in this consultation.
Documents
Awarding organisation controls for centre assessments: consultation on Conditions, requirements and guidance
Ref: Ofqual/19/6546/1PDF, 509KB, 31 pages
Draft conditions - awarding organisation controls for centre assessments
Ref: Ofqual/19/6546/3PDF, 270KB, 10 pages
Draft guidance - awarding organisation controls for centre assessments
Ref: Ofqual/19/6546/2PDF, 297KB, 17 pages
Last updated 12 February 2020
Consultation decisions and analysis of responses published.
Added a link to the podcast.
First published.
