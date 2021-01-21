Statistics on local authority and school spending on education, including academies and children and young people's services.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the UK Government Web Archive. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

Local authority and school finance

Local-authority-maintained school and local authority spending on education, children and young people’s services and social care functions.

We will publish the 2018 to 2019 income and expenditure of local authority maintained schools data on the school financial benchmarking service in October. You can download datasets for all local authority maintained schools (and equivalent data for academies) from the data source section.

Academy spending

Planned local authority and school spending

Related school spending data

We no longer publish data in this format.

