Statistics on local authority and school spending on education, including academies and children and young people's services.
Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the UK Government Web Archive. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.
Local authority and school finance
Local-authority-maintained school and local authority spending on education, children and young people’s services and social care functions.
We will publish the 2018 to 2019 income and expenditure of local authority maintained schools data on the school financial benchmarking service in October. You can download datasets for all local authority maintained schools (and equivalent data for academies) from the data source section.
- LA and school expenditure: 2019 to 2020 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2018 to 2019 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2017 to 2018 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2016 to 2017 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2015 to 2016 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2014 to 2015 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2013 to 2014 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2012 to 2013 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2011 to 2012 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2010 to 2011 financial year
- LA and school expenditure: 2009 to 2010 financial year
Academy spending
- Income and expenditure in academies in England: 2015 to 2016
- Income and expenditure in academies in England: 2014 to 2015
- Income and expenditure in academies in England: 2013 to 2014
- Income and expenditure in academies in England: 2012 to 2013
- Income and expenditure in academies in England: 2011 to 2012
Planned local authority and school spending
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2019 to 2020 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2018 to 2019 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2017 to 2018 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2016 to 2017 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2015 to 2016 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2014 to 2015 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2013 to 2014 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2012 to 2013 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2011 to 2012 financial year
- Planned LA and school expenditure: 2010 to 2011 financial year
Related school spending data
We no longer publish data in this format.
- Local-authority-maintained school spending: 2011 to 2012
- Local-authority-maintained school spending: 2010 to 2011
- School-level expenditure data: 2009 to 2010 financial year
- School revenue balances: academic year 2009 to 2010
- Attainment and finance data for secondary schools: 2008 to 2009
- Attainment and finance data for primary schools: 2008 to 2009
