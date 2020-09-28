How the Environment Agency is meeting the government's target on new apprenticeships.

Environment Agency apprenticeships 2019 to 2020

Environment Agency apprenticeships 2018 to 2019

Environment Agency apprenticeships 2017 to 2018

Public sector bodies with 250 or more staff have to meet the government’s target on creating new apprenticeships. On average at least 2.3% of their staff must be new apprentice starts each year.

The Environment Agency is in scope for this target. We are providing information on apprenticeship starts and data publication.

Published 7 February 2019
Last updated 28 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. A new document has been added.

  2. Added the 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 data.

  3. First published.

