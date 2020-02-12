Information for local authorities and institutions about high needs funding arrangements for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Documents

Operational guide PDF , 968KB, 61 pages

High needs place change request outcomes: 2020 to 2021 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 670KB

High needs student and pupil numbers recorded in the ILR and school census: 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1MB

Details

Operational guide

Read the operational guide to find out how the high needs funding streams work for all types of provision.

Use the operational guide to help plan your 2020 to 2021 financial year high needs funding.

Special free schools adjustments: a guide for local authorities

Use the special free schools guide to find out how place funding for these schools will be managed from 2020 to 2021.

The guide explains how these schools will be included in the place change notification process and high needs national funding formula, and what local authorities should consider for 2020 to 2021.

Place change notification process

View the high needs place change request outcomes: 2020 to 2021 to find information on all institutions for which local authorities submitted a return to change high needs place numbers.

Read the technical note to find out how the outcomes have been determined.

Review the published outcomes as soon as possible, to ensure the numbers reflect those expected.

If an institution is not listed in the workbook then this means that no local authority change request was submitted for that institution and the published 2019 to 2020 place numbers will be used as the basis of the 2020 to 2021 allocation.

How to query your place numbers

The enquiry window, where local authorities and institutions could query their place numbers, closed on 7 February 2020.

Hospital education funding: guidance

Read the hospital education funding guidance to find out how local authorities can apply for changes to their hospital education funding for 2020 to 2021.

High needs student and pupil numbers recorded in the ILR and school census: 2018 to 2019

Use the high needs student and pupil numbers recorded in the ILR and school census: 2018 to 2019 to inform local discussion about commissioning arrangements for 2020 to 2021.

The high needs student and pupil numbers recorded in the ILR and school census: 2018 to 2019 file shows the:

actual number of high needs students at institutions recorded in the academic year 2018 to 2019 ILR R14 data return

actual number of pupils in special academies and special free schools recorded in the spring 2019 school census

allocated number of high needs places for academic years 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020

actual data for special post-16 institutions (this data is provided for information purposes only and is included because SPIs return 2018 to 2019 R14 data to ESFA)

Further information

Read the schools operational guide: 2020 to 2021 to help plan the local implementation of the funding system for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Read the high needs funding 2019 to 2020: operational guide for information about the 2019 to 2020 financial year funding arrangements.

You can read the national funding formula for schools and high needs for further details of the NFF funding system for 2020 to 2021.

View the provisional national funding formula allocation tables for schools, high needs and central schools services blocks for 2020 to 2021.

12 February 2020 We've updated the high needs operational guide. 22 January 2020 We've published the high needs place change request outcomes 2020 to 2021. 28 November 2019 We've published the high needs student and pupil numbers recorded in the ILR and school census: 2018 to 2019. 9 October 2019 We've published the place change notification process technical note, hospital education funding guidance and the high needs pupil numbers: 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020 place numbers. 3 October 2019 First published.