Department for Education enforcement letters to schools who have persistently failed to meet the independent school standards.

Al-Ihsaan Community College: enforcement letter

PDF, 139KB, 10 pages

Beis Ruchel D'Satmar School: enforcement letter

PDF, 138KB, 10 pages

Oak Tree High School: enforcement letter

PDF, 116KB, 8 pages

Olive Tree Primary School: enforcement letter

PDF, 134KB, 10 pages

Park Avenue Girls' High School: enforcement letter

PDF, 136KB, 10 pages

Rabia Girls School: enforcement letter

PDF, 136KB, 9 pages

Talmud Torah Yetev Lev: enforcement letter

PDF, 277KB, 13 pages

These letters provide notice to independent schools of the enforcement decision made by the Secretary of State for Education. These are the enforcement cases as at 31 August 2019.

Independent schools affected will:

  • be failing to meet the regulatory standards for education, safeguarding, governance and other areas of school operation
  • have been issued previous warning notices
Published 3 October 2019
Last updated 19 April 2021

  1. Removed Ampleforth College: enforcement letter.

  2. Added 'Ampleforth College: enforcement letter'.

  3. First published.

