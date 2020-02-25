Information for schools, colleges, local authorities and independent learning providers about 16 to 19 funding arrangements
Latest news and updates
You can read the latest actions and information about 16 to 19 funding in our weekly ESFA update. Remember we also update our timeline for the academic year.
- Chancellor announces £400 million investment for 16-19 year olds’ education
- 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for 2020 to 2021
How funding will work in 2020 to 2021
This section focuses on all the changes for 16 to 19 funding for 2020 to 2021. You can find more information on the 16 to 19 funding formula and funding allocations in general in the other sections on this page.
Funding regulations and guidance
- Advice: funding regulations for post-16 provision
- 16 to 19 education: funding guidance
- ESFA list of qualifications approved for funding 14 to 19
- Full-time enrolment of 14 to 16 year olds in further education and sixth-form colleges
Understand your funding allocation
- 16 to 19 education: funding allocations
- 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for 2020 to 2021
- ESFA funded 16 to 18 traineeships
16 to 19 national funding formula
This section explains how elements of the 16 to 19 national funding formula are calculated.
- 16 to 19 funding: how it works
- 16 to 19 funding: planned hours in study programmes
- 16 to 19 funding study programmes: work experience
- 16 to 19 funding: maths and English condition of funding
- 16 to 19 funding: advanced maths premium
- 16 to 19 funding: Level 3 programme maths and English payment
- 16 to 19 funding: programme cost weighting changes
- 16 to 19 funding: High Value Courses Premium
High needs funding arrangements
- High needs funding arrangements: 2020 to 2021
- High needs funding arrangements: 2019 to 2020
Financial support for students
We fund a number of schemes that provide financial support for young people to help them participate in education and training. These ‘student support’ schemes can help eligible young people with the costs of their education. More information about the schemes can be found at:
T Levels and industry placements
T Levels are new courses coming in September 2020, which will follow GCSEs and will be equivalent to 3 A Levels. Industry placements are a compulsory part of T Levels. ESFA has allocated capacity and delivery funding since academic year 2018 to 2019 to build the sectors ability in delivering industry placements ahead of the roll out of T Levels.
- T Levels: next steps for providers
- Industry placements: capacity and delivery fund (CDF) for 2020 to 2021 for providers in receipt of CDF in academic year 2019 to 2020
- Industry placements: capacity and delivery fund (CDF) for academic year 2020 to 2021 for providers not in receipt of CDF in 2019 to 2020 academic year
Applying for 16 to 19 funding
Audit and contract requirements
- ESFA post-16: intervention and accountability
- 16 to 19 education: financial management and assurance
Last updated 25 February 2020 + show all updates
We have added the 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.
We have restructured this page to make it easier to find the information you need. We have also added information for 2020 to 2021 academic year.
We have added the high needs funding arrangements for 2020 to 2021
Latest news been added
First published.
