Information for schools, colleges, local authorities and independent learning providers about 16 to 19 funding arrangements

On this page you will find information about 16 to 19 funding

Latest news and updates

You can read the latest actions and information about 16 to 19 funding in our weekly ESFA update. Remember we also update our timeline for the academic year.

How funding will work in 2020 to 2021

This section focuses on all the changes for 16 to 19 funding for 2020 to 2021. You can find more information on the 16 to 19 funding formula and funding allocations in general in the other sections on this page.

16 to 19 funding: information for 2020 to 2021 13 December 2019

Guidance

Funding regulations and guidance

Understand your funding allocation

16 to 19 national funding formula

This section explains how elements of the 16 to 19 national funding formula are calculated.

High needs funding arrangements

Financial support for students

We fund a number of schemes that provide financial support for young people to help them participate in education and training. These ‘student support’ schemes can help eligible young people with the costs of their education. More information about the schemes can be found at:

16 to 19 education: financial support for students 28 October 2019

Guidance

T Levels and industry placements

T Levels are new courses coming in September 2020, which will follow GCSEs and will be equivalent to 3 A Levels. Industry placements are a compulsory part of T Levels. ESFA has allocated capacity and delivery funding since academic year 2018 to 2019 to build the sectors ability in delivering industry placements ahead of the roll out of T Levels.

Applying for 16 to 19 funding

16 to 19 education (Non Apprenticeship): market entry 10 January 2020

Guidance

Audit and contract requirements

25 February 2020 We have added the 16 to 19 funding allocations supporting documents for the 2020 to 2021 academic year. 4 November 2019 We have restructured this page to make it easier to find the information you need. We have also added information for 2020 to 2021 academic year. 3 October 2019 We have added the high needs funding arrangements for 2020 to 2021 6 September 2019 Latest news been added 10 March 2014 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources KSBsKnowledgeK1: the principles of food preparation and cooking, knife Resources Conditions of grant and published allocations for the 2019 to 2020 fin Resources Information for local authorities, schools and the general public abou