Brand guidelines and logos for employers and training providers to use on marketing materials promoting apprenticeships.
Documents
National Apprenticeship Week 2020 logos
https://sfa.s3.amazonaws.com/govuk/NAW+2020+logos.zip
National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for teachers
PDF, 645KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for parents
PDF, 643KB, 8 pages
National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for apprentices
PDF, 584KB, 6 pages
National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for employers
PDF, 587KB, 6 pages
Fire It Up campaign toolkit
PDF, 1010KB, 22 pages
How to access the Fire It Up apprenticeships campaign assets
HTML
National Apprenticeship Service brand guidelines
PDF, 1.67MB, 35 pages
Apprenticeships logo - black
JPEG, 96.7KB
Apprenticeships logo - white
PNG, 851KB
Celebratory events toolkit
PDF, 60KB, 2 pages
Details
If you require the apprenticeships logo in another format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Leaflets and factsheets
We have a number of factsheets and leaflets for you to download and use:
- guide to apprenticeships
- guide to higher and degree apprenticeships
- parent’s guide to apprenticeships
- employer guide to apprenticeships
Toolkits
Hosting your own celebratory events for apprentices such as awards and graduation-style ceremonies is a great way to showcase their success and show pride in your employees. Our celebratory events toolkit contains simple steps that will ensure the highlights from your event reach the widest audience possible.
Photographs and videos
There are a large selection of photographs on our Flickr page which may be useful for your promotional activity.
There are a number of videos available to support your promotional activity on our YouTube channel.
ESFA logo
If you are wanting the Education and Skills Funding Agency logo, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with intended use and UKPRN number.
National Apprenticeship Week 2019
We have published supporting materials to help you promote National Apprenticeship Week 2019 (NAW 2019). The materials include supporters guides for apprentices, employers and stakeholders. You can also find NAW 2019 logos.Published 2 July 2018
Last updated 6 January 2020 + show all updates
- We have published a new Fire It Up campaign toolkit and new Fire It Up campaign assets.
- We have published toolkits and logos for NAW 2020.
- We have updated the Fire It Up campaign toolkit and the assets link.
- We have updated our Fire It Up communication toolkit and the Fire It Up campaign assets.
- We have published the National Apprenticeship Week 2019 logos.
- We've uploaded the new Fire It Up apprenticeship campaign toolkit.
- Added a toolkit containing key tips about how to make the most of your apprentice celebration events.
- First published.