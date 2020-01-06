Brand guidelines and logos for employers and training providers to use on marketing materials promoting apprenticeships.

Documents

National Apprenticeship Week 2020 logos

https://sfa.s3.amazonaws.com/govuk/NAW+2020+logos.zip

National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for teachers

PDF, 645KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for parents

PDF, 643KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for apprentices

PDF, 584KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National Apprenticeship Week 2020: toolkit for employers

PDF, 587KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fire It Up campaign toolkit

PDF, 1010KB, 22 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

How to access the Fire It Up apprenticeships campaign assets

HTML

National Apprenticeship Service brand guidelines

PDF, 1.67MB, 35 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships logo - black

JPEG, 96.7KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Apprenticeships logo - white

PNG, 851KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Advertisement

Annual qualifications market report: academic year 2018 to 2019
Resources
Overview of the qualifications market and a single reference point abo
Struggling schools set for specialist support
Resources
Schools Minister announces six successful new Teaching School Hubs to
UK-ASEAN factsheet
Resources
This factsheet gives an overview of the UK governmentâ€™s relationship

Celebratory events toolkit

PDF, 60KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

If you require the apprenticeships logo in another format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Leaflets and factsheets

We have a number of factsheets and leaflets for you to download and use:

Toolkits

Hosting your own celebratory events for apprentices such as awards and graduation-style ceremonies is a great way to showcase their success and show pride in your employees. Our celebratory events toolkit contains simple steps that will ensure the highlights from your event reach the widest audience possible.

Photographs and videos

There are a large selection of photographs on our Flickr page which may be useful for your promotional activity.

There are a number of videos available to support your promotional activity on our YouTube channel.

ESFA logo

If you are wanting the Education and Skills Funding Agency logo, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with intended use and UKPRN number.

National Apprenticeship Week 2019

We have published supporting materials to help you promote National Apprenticeship Week 2019 (NAW 2019). The materials include supporters guides for apprentices, employers and stakeholders. You can also find NAW 2019 logos.

Published 2 July 2018
Last updated 6 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. We have published a new Fire It Up campaign toolkit and new Fire It Up campaign assets.
  2. We have published toolkits and logos for NAW 2020.
  3. We have updated the Fire It Up campaign toolkit and the assets link.
  4. We have updated our Fire It Up communication toolkit and the Fire It Up campaign assets.
  5. We have published the National Apprenticeship Week 2019 logos.
  6. We've uploaded the new Fire It Up apprenticeship campaign toolkit.
  7. Added a toolkit containing key tips about how to make the most of your apprentice celebration events.
  8. First published.