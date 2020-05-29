Details of approved academy sponsors.

Details

This document lists approved academy sponsors, including the lead regional school commissioner (RSC) region.

It is useful for:

schools looking for a sponsor

new sponsors looking for another sponsor to work with

local authorities looking for a sponsor solution for some of their schools

Please note that:

we regularly update the list as we approve new sponsors

sponsors provide the majority of names and details

in some cases, sponsors listed will be unable to take on additional academies

this information is sourced from the internal academies management information held centrally by DfE

Sponsors who need us to update their details or add them to the list should email the department.

If you're considering becoming a sponsor or would like further information about academy sponsors, email the department.

