Details of approved academy sponsors.
Documents
Approved sponsor list
ODS, 43.3KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Approved sponsor list
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 70.6KB
Details
This document lists approved academy sponsors, including the lead regional school commissioner (RSC) region.
It is useful for:
- schools looking for a sponsor
- new sponsors looking for another sponsor to work with
- local authorities looking for a sponsor solution for some of their schools
Please note that:
- we regularly update the list as we approve new sponsors
- sponsors provide the majority of names and details
- in some cases, sponsors listed will be unable to take on additional academies
- this information is sourced from the internal academies management information held centrally by DfE
Sponsors who need us to update their details or add them to the list should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
If you’re considering becoming a sponsor or would like further information about academy sponsors, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Feedback
Please tell us how useful you find the information on this page or suggest improvements by one of the following methods:
- use the ‘is there anything wrong with this page?’ link near the bottom of this page
- email the academies data team
Academies data team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Last updated 29 May 2020
