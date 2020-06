Statistics on overall authorised and unauthorised pupil absences by school type, including persistent absentees and pupil characteristics.

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

The ‘Pupil absence in England: spring term’ statistical first release, previously published in August, has been discontinued. User feedback identified this as the least useful of the 4 pupil absence releases each year: it is followed in October by a far more comprehensive release of combined autumn/spring absence data. The 3 remaining releases are unaffected - specifically, the autumn term release, the combined autumn/spring term release and the full year release.

Statistics guidance

Pupil absence statistics: guide 21 March 2019

Guidance

Autumn-term release

Combined autumn- and spring-term release

Full-year release

Spring-term release

This release has been discontinued following user feedback.

1 June 2020 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2019'. 26 March 2020 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: 2018 to 2019' to the collection. 10 October 2019 Added Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn 2018 and spring 2018. 30 May 2019 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2018'. 21 March 2019 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: 2017 to 2018'. 18 October 2018 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2017 and spring term 2018' 17 May 2018 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2017'. 22 March 2018 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: 2016 to 2017' statistical release. 19 October 2017 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn 2016 and spring 2017'. 18 May 2017 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2016'. 23 March 2017 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: 2015 to 2016'. 20 October 2016 Added: 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn 2015 and spring 2016'. 19 May 2016 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2015'. 23 March 2016 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: 2014 to 2015' to 'Full-year release' section. 20 October 2015 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn 2014 and spring 2015'. 21 May 2015 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn term 2014'. 19 May 2015 Added 'Absence statistics guide'. 26 March 2015 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: 2013 to 2014' to the collection. 15 October 2014 Added 'Pupil absence in schools in England: autumn 2013 and spring 2014' to the collection. 25 March 2014 Added statistics for 'Pupil absence in schools in England: 2012 to 2013'. 15 October 2013 First published.