Summary of the responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining the next steps.

Original consultation Summary We are seeking views on revised arrangements for the dedicated schools grant.



9:30am on 11 October 2019 to 11:45pm on 15 November 2019

The Department for Education is consulting on changing the conditions and regulations applying to the dedicated schools grant ( DSG ), to clarify that it is a ring-fenced specific grant, separate from the general funding of local authorities.

It will also clarify that local authorities are expected to carry forward any deficits they may have on their DSG accounts, and the deficit does not have to be covered by their general reserves.

The government will then make a decision on the proposed changes, in time to inform the setting of local authorities’ budgets for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

30 January 2020 Added the consultation response. 11 October 2019 First published.