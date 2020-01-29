Tables showing provisional allocations for the schools, high needs and central school services blocks from 2020 to 2021.
National funding formula: summary table, 2020 to 2021
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 314KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Impact of the schools NFF, 2020 to 2021
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.15MB
Impact of the high needs NFF, 2020 to 2021
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 504KB
Impact of central school services block NFF, 2020 to 2021
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 158KB
Schools block national funding formula: technical note
Ref: DfE-00223-2019PDF, 506KB, 55 pages
High needs national funding formula: technical note
Ref: DfE-00222-2019PDF, 404KB, 30 pages
Central school services block national funding formula: technical note
Ref: DfE-00224-2019PDF, 159KB, 14 pages
National funding formula illustrative allocations: supplementary guidance
Ref: DfE-00225-2019PDF, 121KB, 6 pages
These tables are mainly for schools and local authorities. They cover the national funding formulae (NFF) allocations for 2020 to 2021.
The NFF summary table sets out the combined effect of all the formulae at local authority level.
‘Impact of the schools NFF’ sets out notional school-level allocations for 2020 to 2021. Local authorities will continue to set a local formula to distribute funding to schools in their area. This means schools’ actual funding may be different to the amounts shown in these tables.
High needs funding is funding for children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities who need extra support at school, college or alternative provision settings.
‘Impact of the high needs NFF’ sets out local authority provisional high needs allocations for 2020 to 2021. It also shows how we have calculated the allocations.
‘Impact of the central school services block NFF’ sets out local authority provisional central school services allocations for 2020 to 2021. It also shows how we have calculated the allocations. The central school services block is funding that local authorities use to provide services for all schools.
The technical notes explain how we have calculated the local authority and school level allocations under the formulae.
Schools and local authorities can view the detailed calculations behind the schools block allocations on the collect system.
