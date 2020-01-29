Tables showing provisional allocations for the schools, high needs and central school services blocks from 2020 to 2021.

These tables are mainly for schools and local authorities. They cover the national funding formulae ( NFF ) allocations for 2020 to 2021.

The NFF summary table sets out the combined effect of all the formulae at local authority level.

‘Impact of the schools NFF ’ sets out notional school-level allocations for 2020 to 2021. Local authorities will continue to set a local formula to distribute funding to schools in their area. This means schools’ actual funding may be different to the amounts shown in these tables.

High needs funding is funding for children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities who need extra support at school, college or alternative provision settings.

‘Impact of the high needs NFF ’ sets out local authority provisional high needs allocations for 2020 to 2021. It also shows how we have calculated the allocations.

‘Impact of the central school services block NFF ’ sets out local authority provisional central school services allocations for 2020 to 2021. It also shows how we have calculated the allocations. The central school services block is funding that local authorities use to provide services for all schools.

The technical notes explain how we have calculated the local authority and school level allocations under the formulae.

Schools and local authorities can view the detailed calculations behind the schools block allocations on the collect system.

A guide to the national funding formula is available.