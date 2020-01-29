Details of the funding system for schools and high needs.

Documents

Details

The schools national funding formula ( NFF ) is the way the government decides how much core funding to allocate for mainstream, state-funded schools in England.

These policy documents set out the details of the national funding formulae for schools, high needs and the central school services block.

The documents explain how funding is distributed through the formulae, including changes for 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021.

High needs funding is funding for children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities who need extra support at school, college or alternative provision settings. Read about the high needs funding arrangements for 2020 to 2021.

The central school services block is funding that local authorities use to provide services for all schools.

You can read the national funding formula tables for schools and high needs: 2020 to 2021.

A guide to the national funding formula is also available.