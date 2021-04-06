Approved key stage 4 qualifications (GCSEs, Technical Awards, AS levels and graded music exams), discount codes and point scores for reporting in the 2014 to 2023 school and college performance tables.
Key stage 4 discounting and early entry guidance (2019)
Ref: DfE-00205-2019PDF, 278KB, 12 pages
Performance points for qualifications counting in the 2021 key stage 4 performance tables
ODS, 152KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Performance points for qualifications counting in the 2021 key stage 4 performance tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 202KB
Key stage 4 qualifications and discount codes: 2014 to 2023 performance tables
ODS, 335KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Key stage 4 qualifications and discount codes: 2014 to 2023 performance tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 429KB
The government announced that all exams due to take place in schools and colleges in England in summer 2020 were cancelled and that it would not publish any school or college level educational performance data based on tests, assessments or exams for 2020.
You can view national, regional and local authority level statistics, including changes to how key stage 4 discounting is calculated for 2020.
This information is for:
- schools
- colleges
- awarding organisations
This page contains information about qualifications, discount codes and point scores for the school and college performance tables.
We use discount codes to ensure that a single course of study is credited only once in the school performance tables. The discounting guidance describes how we do this.
We use performance points to compare qualifications of different levels, sizes and grading structures. The points assigned to each qualification are shown in the point scores document. Read our guidance on performance points for more information on how performance points are determined.
Added link to national, regional and local authority level statistics, including changes to how key stage 4 discounting is calculated for 2020, after the government announced that all exams were cancelled for 2020.
