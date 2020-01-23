Data on key stage 4 (KS4) and 16 to 18 (KS5) students going into apprenticeship, education and employment destinations.

Documents

Details

This release provides information on the destinations of students reaching the end of key stage 4, 16 to 18 study, and also a new progression to higher education and training to measure:

pupils who finished key stage 4 in 2016 to 2017 (destinations in the year following institution attendance)

students who reached the end of 16 to 18 study in 2016 to 2017 (destinations in the year following institution attendance) - this cohort now includes additional students who took qualifications below level 3

students who reached the end of 16 to 18 study in 2015 to 2016 (progression to higher education or training over 2 years after A levels or other level 3 qualifications, including a value-added score)

pupils who finished key stage 4 in 2012 to 2013 and their activity 1, 3 and 5 years following institution attendance

The releases give breakdowns for specific student characteristics and institution types.

Destination measures statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.