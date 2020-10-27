Guidance on how to spot errors with your ILR data and how to resolve them.
Mainstream funding calculation rule-base for adult skills 2019 to 2020
PDF, 1.39MB, 116 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Mainstream funding calculation rule-base for adult skills 2018 to 2019
PDF, 1.69MB, 78 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
2020 to 2021 ILR funding reports
PDF, 649KB, 52 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
2019 to 2020 ILR funding reports
PDF, 441KB, 45 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
2018 to 2019 ILR funding reports
PDF, 427KB, 44 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
2017 to 2018 ILR funding reports
PDF, 202KB, 36 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Technical specification of the calculation for the further education of young people 2018 to 2019
PDF, 2.06MB, 67 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Technical specification of the calculation for the further education of young people 2017 to 2018
PDF, 1.26MB, 59 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
If your payments are not what you expected, it may mean there’s a problem with your data. These guides help you understand your ILR reports and how the Education and Skills Funding Agency makes some of its payment calculations.
Last updated 27 October 2020 + show all updates
The 2020 to 2021 ILR funding reports guidance has been added.
We have updated the 2019 to 2020 ILR report guidance to include a section on the new non-contracted devolved adult education activity report. We've also updated the ALLB occupancy report section to update the criteria for appearing in the report.
We have published the mainstream funding calculation rule-base for adult skills for 2019 to 2020.
We have added the 2019 to 2020 ILR funding report guidance
First published.