The funding manual for initial teacher training (ITT) places for schools and ITT providers.

School Direct (salaried) funding manual 2020 to 2021 academic year

School Direct (salaried) funding manual 2019 to 2020 academic year

School Direct (salaried) funding manual: 2018 to 2019 academic year

School Direct (salaried) funding manual: 2017 to 2018 academic year

These funding manuals provide information to schools and ITT providers on School Direct (salaried) funding in England, including:

  • criteria and requirements
  • funding rates and funded subjects
  • how payments are made
  • reconciliation, assurance and audit

The School Direct (salaried) route allows schools to:

  • request training places directly
  • select the ITT provider of teacher training they want to work with
  • agree the content and focus of the training programme depending on their needs

Schools can choose and recruit the candidate they want with an expectation that the trainee will be employed by the school or wider partnership of schools.

ITT funding rates and guidance for schools and ITT providers are available for the following academic years:

Published 18 December 2018
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the 2020 to 2021 manual to set out that trainees must also demonstrate they meet the degree standard before 30 November 2020.

  2. Added 'School Direct (salaried) funding manual 2019 to 2020 academic year'.

  3. Amended the 'conditions of grant' section in the School Direct (salaried) funding manual for 2019 to 2020.

  4. Updates made to 'Conditions of grant' and 'Withdrawals' for the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

  5. First published.

