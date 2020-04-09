Department

for Education

Bidding for Department for Education (DfE) contracts.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) update

Procurement Policy Note (PPN) 02/20 sets out information and guidance for public bodies on payment to their suppliers to ensure service continuity during and after the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

If you have a contract with the Department for Education, please submit your initial request for relief to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . We will then send you a template to complete and return.

If you are an independent training provider, further education college, or other organisation delivering skills and training under a contract directly held with Education and Skills Funding Agency, you should send your query to ESFA This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to receive further information.

Latest contracting opportunities

We, and our executive agencies, advertise new contracting opportunities in the following places, where appropriate:

Forthcoming opportunities

We use a variety of means to notify suppliers of future opportunities, including:

advertising prior information notices (PIN) on the TED website

website publishing notices on Contracts Finder

publishing opportunities to tender on Jaggaer

publishing opportunities to tender on Redimo2

DUNS numbers

‘DUNS numbers’ provide us with valuable information about which suppliers are bidding for our contracts. We encourage interested suppliers to register with DUNS numbers.

Prompt payment policy

We follow government policy and pay all correctly submitted invoices within 10 days of receiving them at the physical or electronic address that we’ve specified.

Jaggaer: the DfE etendering portal

Jaggaer is an etendering system used by DfE and its executive agencies. It is a password-protected online service.

As a potential supplier you should register with Jaggaer so that you can:

view opportunities to tender

submit tender responses

Register to use Jaggaer

For help with registration please use the support links on the Jaggaer portal.

Educational and Children’s Social Care Professionals Dynamic Purchasing System ( ECSC DPS )

We use the ECSC DPS to buy professional, educational and children’s social care services to support government policy in schools and local authorities. The DPS is run via Redimo2.

Redimo2

Redimo2 is an etendering system for DfE , and its executive agencies, which is used to publish tenders under the ECSC DPS . It is a password-protected online service.

As a potential supplier you should register with Redimo2 so that you can:

apply to become a member of the ECSC DPS

view ECSC DPS opportunities to tender

opportunities to tender submit ECSC DPS tender responses

Registering for Redimo2

Read our Guidance on registering for Redimo2 ( PDF , 5.13MB, 18 pages). This includes details of the process you’ll need to follow in order to set up your account.

Register to use Redimo2

For help with Redimo2, email the commercial contact point team.

Commercial contact point team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Terms and conditions for using the ECSC DPS

If you wish to join the ECSC DPS and be eligible for contracts, you must:

register your interest on Redimo2

have knowledge of, and experience in, early years, schools or children’s services

be able to show that you have one or more of the ECSC skill sets, which we describe in the ECSC handbook

skill sets, which we describe in the handbook read and accept the membership of ECSC framework terms and conditions

framework terms and conditions read and accept the supply of services by ECSC professionals terms and conditions

professionals terms and conditions confirm none of the criteria for mandatory exclusion apply

confirm you are compliant with IR35 tax legislation

See the ECSC Contracts Finder notice for the following documents with additional information:

invitation to participate

applying for ECSC membership

membership tendering in Redimo2

ECSC handbook (including daily rates and skill set descriptions)

handbook (including daily rates and skill set descriptions) terms and conditions for call-off

DPS agreement

agreement mandatory exclusion criteria

You can find more information on how we evaluate tenders in our Guide to the request for quotation, submission and evaluation process ( PDF , 258KB, 8 pages).

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Guidance for local-authority-maintained schools about setting up or re Resources Information for schools, students and parents on how GCSE, AS, A level Resources This Directorate Children and Young People (DCYP) COVID-19 page provid

Data handling and security

If you handle data, you must make sure that you comply with our departmental security procedures. There are different schedules you must follow based on the amount of data you manage:

Basic security schedule ( PDF , 197KB , 7 pages )

Enhanced security schedule ( PDF , 203KB , 8 pages )

The basic schedule applies where the department needs to share data with the supplier. The enhanced schedule is for suppliers handling particularly sensitive data. We will tell you which schedule you need to follow when we invite tenders.

Standard terms and conditions for DfE contracts

If you would like to know which terms and conditions apply when bidding for a particular DfE contract, contact the person named in the advertisement and tender documentation.

Due to the complexity of many of our requirements, we compile contract terms and conditions on a case-by-case basis. However, we base most on the following standard terms and conditions:

Standard contract for services ( MS Word Document , 201KB )

Purchase orders

Our purchase orders (documents that ask a company to supply goods and give details of price, method and date of payment) are subject to our terms and conditions for goods ( PDF , 148KB, 8 pages).

Small and medium enterprises ( SMEs )

To recognise the importance of SMEs to the UK economy, the government has set a target to award 33% of the money it spends on third-party suppliers to SMEs by the end of 2022.

How we support SMEs

We help to reach this target by putting SMEs at the centre of our procurement policies. We encourage SMEs to work with us directly or as part of the supply chain by:

having a tender process that treats SMEs fairly and by trying to keep our tender documents simple

fairly and by trying to keep our tender documents simple supporting commercial relationships between the department and SMEs and SMEs and larger organisations

and and larger organisations monitoring our SME spend against government and our own targets and reporting to Cabinet Office for publication

What we buy from SMEs

The types of goods and services we often buy from SMEs include:

school construction

professional and consultancy services

books and learning materials

legal services

office supplies

photocopying and printing services

catering services

cleaning and facilities management services

furniture

accountancy and audit

transport services

Opportunities for SMEs

We advertise new opportunities on contracts finder.

We also run innovation days where suppliers can meet each other and showcase what they offer. We advertise these on LinkedIn and Twitter.

More information

Also read our:

Find out if you qualify as an SME by reading the definition on the European Commission website.

Contact SMEs This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions about how we work with SMEs .

Crown representative for SMEs

Read about the Small Business Crown Representative, Martin Traynor.

EU and UK procurement law

We must follow EU Treaty, EU Procurement Directive ( EU rules) and UK laws that govern how we may buy goods, services and works over a specified value or ‘threshold’.

Where we expect the estimated value of a contract to be over the relevant EU threshold, we must advertise our requirements on the Tenders Electronic Daily ( TED ) website, part of the Official Journal of the European Union.

The current thresholds are published by the Cabinet Office.

How we process your personal data

Our personal information charter contains the standards you can expect from DfE when we ask for, and hold, your personal information.

Public sector Equality Duty guidance for suppliers

DfE is subject to the public sector Equality Duty. The Equality Duty is relevant where services are contracted to be either:

delivered on DfE premises

premises carrying out a public function

employee or public/school facing