Service personnel with children in state schools must notify schools of their eligibility for the Service Pupil Premium (SPP).

For more information visit the Department for Education website.

Or contact DCYP by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

12 March 2020 Updated the census deadline to January 2021. 11 March 2020 Updated the 'Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know' page with updated information. 5 December 2019 Updated SSP further information. 31 October 2019 Updated the 'what you need to know' page with the latest information on 2015 census. 8 August 2019 Changed census deadline to 16 January 2020. 8 August 2019 Added a link to the Education and Skills Funding Agency's guidance: pupil premium 2018 to 2019: conditions of grant to 'Service Pupil Premium: what you need to know'. 2 August 2019 Fixed broken link. 6 June 2019 Removed an out of date deadline. 6 June 2019 Added updated examples of best practice and Service Pupil Premium (SPP) further information 3 October 2018 Added the Service pupil premium (SPP) information sheet. 23 July 2018 Updated the page with the confirmed census date of 17 January 2019. 22 May 2018 Updated email addresses and the closing date for applications. 4 April 2018 Updated dates as requested by the Directorate for Children & Young People (DCYP). 9 January 2018 Updated eligibility criteria. 4 January 2018 Updated information for 2018 applications 21 December 2016 Added updated information about the SPP and added examples of best practice document. 1 December 2016 Updated deadline date. 20 November 2015 Added updated Service Pupil Premium poster, amended due to take place on date and Department for Education website link. 13 January 2015 Corrected date. 9 January 2015 Added new version of poster. 20 November 2013 Added updated SPP details and new poster. 7 December 2012 First published.