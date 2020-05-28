Management information on unregistered schools in England, from 1 January 2016 onwards.
Following a review, we will publish management information for unregistered schools twice a year:
- May/June (investigations at the end of March)
- November/December (investigations at the end of August)
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2020
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 73.5KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 August 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 455KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unregistered schools management information – as at 31 December 2018
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 72.9KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 August 2018
PDF, 191KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 July 2018
PDF, 190KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2018
PDF, 190KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 May 2018
PDF, 189KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 30 April 2018
PDF, 189KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2018
PDF, 189KB, 2 pages
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 28 February 2018
PDF, 190KB, 2 pages
Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 January 2018
PDF, 190KB, 2 pages
Last updated 28 May 2020 + show all updates
Published management information from 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2020
Published management information as at 31 August 2019.
Added a note: we will not publish management information until after the election.
Updated publication frequency from 3 to 2 times per year.
Published management information as at 31 December 2018.
Published management information as at 31 August 2018 and detailed change in frequency of future management information
Published management information as at 31 July 2018.
Added management information as at 30 June 2018.
Published management information as at 30 April 2018 and as at 31 May 2018.
Added management information as at 31 March 2018.
Published management information as at 28 February 2018.
First published.