Management information on unregistered schools in England, from 1 January 2016 onwards.

Following a review, we will publish management information for unregistered schools twice a year:

May/June (investigations at the end of March)

November/December (investigations at the end of August)

Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2020 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 73.5KB

Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 August 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 455KB

Unregistered schools management information – as at 31 December 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 72.9KB

Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 August 2018 PDF , 191KB, 2 pages

Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 July 2018 PDF , 190KB, 2 pages

Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2018 PDF , 190KB, 2 pages

Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 31 May 2018 PDF , 189KB, 2 pages

Unregistered schools management information - 1 January 2016 to 30 April 2018 PDF , 189KB, 2 pages

28 May 2020 Published management information from 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2020 16 January 2020 Published management information as at 31 August 2019. 4 November 2019 Added a note: we will not publish management information until after the election. 13 May 2019 Updated publication frequency from 3 to 2 times per year. 12 April 2019 Published management information as at 31 December 2018. 30 November 2018 Published management information as at 31 August 2018 and detailed change in frequency of future management information 19 September 2018 Published management information as at 31 July 2018. 21 August 2018 Added management information as at 30 June 2018. 19 June 2018 Published management information as at 30 April 2018 and as at 31 May 2018. 15 May 2018 Added management information as at 31 March 2018. 17 April 2018 Published management information as at 28 February 2018. 15 March 2018 First published.