Management information published 3 times a year in the interests of transparency.

Overview

Ofsted publishes this data to provide a more up-to-date picture of the results within Parent View. This management information covers submissions received in the previous 365 days for independent schools and maintained schools and academies in England.

Within these releases, you can find:

an overall question-by-question breakdown of the results for both school types

a further breakdown of these results by phase and region for maintained schools and academies

data on the number of submissions received and the response rates for the above categories

for publications from 2018 onwards, individual school-level data for schools with 10 or more submissions

Publications from February 2020 until October 2020

We changed the questions in the Parent View survey in September 2019. This means that the releases in the academic year following the change will contain submissions from the first academic term (February 2020 release), then the first and second academic terms (May 2020 release), then all 3 academic terms (October 2020 release). The October 2020 release will be the first release containing a full rolling 365-day period of the new question data. You should bear this in mind when comparing to previous releases.

Publications from 2017 onwards

These releases now only include submissions for schools that were open and eligible for inspection by Ofsted at the point the management information was produced. Because of this change, the data from these new releases is not completely comparable with the data found within the 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016 releases.

Publications from 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016

This management information covers submissions received to Parent View, in each academic year since 2014 to 2015, for independent schools and maintained schools and academies in England.

These releases only include submissions for schools that were open and eligible for inspection by Ofsted throughout each academic year.

Parent View management information: as at 6 April 2020

Parent View management information: as at 6 January 2020

Parent View management information: as at 2 September 2019

Parent View management information: as at 1 April 2019

Parent View management information: as at 7 January 2019

Parent View management information: as at 3 September 2018

Parent View management information: as at 2 April 2018

Parent View management information: as at 1 January 2018

Parent View management information: as at 4 September 2017

Parent View management information: as at 3 April 2017

Parent View management information: as at 2 January 2017

Parent View management information: 2015 to 2016 academic year

Parent View management information: 2014 to 2015 academic year

Date of next update: October 2020

29 May 2020 Published Parent View management information as at 6 April 2020. Updated the January 2020 release to avoid any potential identification of individuals. 28 February 2020 Parent View management information as at 6 January 2020 published. 16 December 2019 Parent View management information as at 2 September April 2019 published. 4 November 2019 Added a note: we will not publish management information until after the election. 9 July 2019 Added link to new Ofsted Parent View toolkit. 28 May 2019 Parent View management information as at 1 April 2019 published. 28 February 2019 Parent View management information as at 7 January 2019 published. 31 October 2018 Parent View management information as at 3 September 2018 published. 31 May 2018 Parent View management information as at 2 April 2018 published. 16 February 2018 Parent View management information as at 1 January 2018 published. 31 October 2017 Parent View management information as at 4 September 2017 published. 31 May 2017 Release of data as at 3 April 2017. 9 February 2017 Release of data as at 2 January 2017. 27 October 2016 Parent View management information: 2015 to 2016 academic year uploaded 20 November 2015 First published.