ESFA funding agreements and contracts 2019 to 2020

Grant funding agreements and contracts ESFA issued to providers for 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Details

These contracts for services are extensions of the 2018 to 2019 versions. However, 2019 to 2020 FE funding is contracted using a new contract framework, the details of which can be found here.

We have replicated the main clauses in the new contract framework in these contracts for services so there is consistency across funding for both parties.

The contract sets out:

the obligations of the education and training provider in return for receipt of public funding from Department

the circumstances in which the Department will undertake intervention action in the event of educational, financial or other failure of the provider

HEI Adult Contract for Services for Higher Level Apprenticeships PDF, 555KB, 74 pages

Contract for Services Adult Education Budget (Procured) PDF, 552KB, 70 pages

Contract for Services Procured Non-Levy PDF, 698KB, 62 pages

Education and Training 2014-17 Contract for Services extension PDF, 551KB, 76 pages

Published 5 November 2019

Last updated 15 June 2020 + show all updates