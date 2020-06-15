 
ESFA funding agreements and contracts 2019 to 2020

Student Loans in Wales: 2019 to 2020 - Part 1
Statistics of Welsh domiciled student loans borrowers and the change i
Statistics: school applications
Statistics on secondary and primary school applications, including det
Secondary and primary school application and offers: 2020
Offers made to applicants for secondary and primary school places to s
Student Loans in Northern Ireland: 2019 to 2020 - Part 1
Statistics of Northern Irish domiciled student loans borrowers and the
Education Secretary accelerates T Level roll-out
Eighty-eight more providers selected to deliver pioneering qualificati
Providers selected to deliver T Levels and providers planning to deliver the T Level Transition Programme
Providers who have been selected to deliver T Levels in academic years
End-Point Assessment Organisation recognition briefing
Guidance for organisations considering applying for Ofqual recognition
Glossary for Ofqual's statistics
Explanations of important terms used in Ofqual's statistical publicati
Ofsted wins landmark prosecution case of school that breached conditions
A school, prohibited from admitting more students, was found in breach
Update on senior leader review (12 June 2020)
The Secretary of State for Education requested a review of the level s
Examples of teaching practice during coronavirus (COVID-19)
An opportunity for schools to learn from each other's emerging practic
Flitwick Lower School
The schools adjudicator’s statutory proposal decision about Flitwick

