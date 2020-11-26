Statistics on education and training in the UK, including schools, post compulsory education, qualifications and education expenditure.

From 26 November 2020, the Department for Education will be publishing the education and training statistics for the UK on a new statistics site, Explore Education Statistics (EES).

Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

Documents

Published 7 November 2012
Last updated 26 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Education and training statistics for the UK: 2020' and a note about Explore Education Statistics (EES).

  2. Added 'Education and training statistics for the UK: 2019'.

  3. Added 'Education and training statistics for the UK: 2018'.

  4. Added 'Education and training statistics for the UK: 2017'.

  5. Updated 'Education and training statistics for the UK: 2016'.

  6. Added 'Education and training statistics for the UK: 2016'.

  7. First published.

    Key stage 4 performance 2020
    Resources
    Statistics on the achievements of young people at the end of key stage
    Further education and skills: November 2020
    Resources
    Learner participation and achievements in England for the 2019 to 2020
    Apprenticeship and traineeships: November 2020
    Resources
    Apprenticeships and traineeships statistics covering the 2019 to 2020