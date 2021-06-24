Ofsted inspection statistics for further education and skills.

For the latest individual inspection reports, please visit our reports website.

Official Statistics

Management information

Management information aggregating in-year and most recent inspection outcomes.

FOI datasets

Transparency data

Published 11 December 2014
Last updated 24 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021' official statistics.

  2. Added the latest release for further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 29 February 2020.

  3. Added further education and skills inspections and outcomes management information from September 2019 to August 2020. Removed the election publication notice.

  4. Added the link to the further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019 release.

  5. Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019.

  6. Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018.

  7. Added further education and skills inspections and outcomes management information from September 2018 to August 2019.

  8. Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2018.

  9. Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017.

  10. Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2017

  11. Published today: management information - further education and skills as at 1 December 2016.

  12. Added further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2016.

  13. Added inspection and outcomes as at 29 February 2016 release.

  14. Management infomation updated for 3 Feb 2016.

  15. Added monthly management information statistics for December 2015 onwards.

  16. Added statistics covering Sep 2014 to Aug 2015.

  17. First published.

