Ofsted inspection statistics for further education and skills.
For the latest individual inspection reports, please visit our reports website.
Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 29 February 2020
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2018
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2017
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspection outcomes as at 31 August 2016
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspection and outcomes as at 29 February 2016
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspection outcomes September 2014 to August 2015
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspection outcomes September 2014 to February 2015
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills inspection outcomes September 2013 to August 2014
- Official Statistics
- Further education and skills: inspections and outcomes to June 2014
- Official Statistics
Management information
Management information aggregating in-year and most recent inspection outcomes.
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes: management information from September 2020 to August 2021
- Statistical data set
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes: management information from September 2019 to August 2020
- Statistical data set
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes: management information from September 2018 to August 2019
- Statistical data set
- Further education and skills inspections and outcomes: management information from December 2015 to August 2018
- Statistical data set
- Further education and skills inspections outcomes: management information from January to August 2015
- Statistical data set
FOI datasets
- FOI: Further education and skills dataset as at 1 April 2015
- Statistical data set
- FOI: Further education and skills dataset as at 1 October 2014
- Statistical data set
- Further education and skills FOI request datasets: 2013 and 2014
- FOI release
Transparency data
- Data on COVID-19 visits: further education and skills
- Transparency data
Last updated 24 June 2021 + show all updates
Added 'Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2021' official statistics.
Added the latest release for further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 29 February 2020.
Added further education and skills inspections and outcomes management information from September 2019 to August 2020. Removed the election publication notice.
Added the link to the further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019 release.
Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019.
Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018.
Added further education and skills inspections and outcomes management information from September 2018 to August 2019.
Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2018.
Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017.
Added Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2017
Published today: management information - further education and skills as at 1 December 2016.
Added further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2016.
Added inspection and outcomes as at 29 February 2016 release.
Management infomation updated for 3 Feb 2016.
Added monthly management information statistics for December 2015 onwards.
Added statistics covering Sep 2014 to Aug 2015.
First published.