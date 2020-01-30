Information on learners, learning programmes and learner achievement.

This includes information on learners who are studying on a course at a further education college, learners studying courses within their local community, employees undertaking an apprenticeship, and employees undertaking other qualifications in the workplace. Note: data on providers is only published annually.

It has been designed to complement the main statistical releases, and act as a ‘one stop shop’ for data and information on learners, learning programmes and learner achievement.

Can’t find what you’re looking for?

If you need help finding data, use the table finder tool to search for specific breakdowns available for FE statistics.

FE and skills: current data

These are tools and tables to cover further education and skills data for the first quarter of the 2019 to 2020 academic year (August to October 2019) reported to date.

Adult (19+) Education and training plus Community Learning participation by devolved area (Q1 2019/20 reported to date) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 21.9KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills: annual data

FE and skills: 2018 to 2019

These are tools and tables to cover further education and skills data for the final reported 2018 to 2019 academic year (August 2018 to July 2019).

Further education and skills geography tool: 2014/15 to 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 18.8MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills participation by level in further education colleges, and total learning aims by provider type and level: 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 263KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National aims report: 2017/18 to 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.08MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Deprivation tables for further education and skills: 2015/16 to 2018/19 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 227KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Gavin Williamson outlines measures to tackle challenges facing schools Resources In a recorded message to the Student Accommodation Conference 2020, Ch Resources New experimental statistics on school funding in England between finan

FE and skills participation by learning difficulty or disability, and level or age: 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 86.8KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Provider Tables

FE and skills learner participation by provider, local authority, funding stream, learner and learning characteristics: 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.37MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills aims by delivery in each local authority district by provider and level: 2018 to 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.57MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Advanced Learner Loans

Participation with advanced learner loans (level 3+) from 2013 to 2014 to 2018 to 2019 (full year) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 98KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Advanced learner loan application information statistics to September 2019 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 309KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills: 2017 to 2018

These are tools and tables to cover further education and skills data for the final reported 2017 to 2018 academic year (August 2017 to July 2018).

FE and skills participation by learning difficulty or disability, and level or age (2015 to 2016 academic year, to 2017 to 2018 academic year) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 327KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills participation by level in further education colleges, and total learning aims by provider type and level: 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 151KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Further education and skills geography tool: 2014/15 to 2017/18 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 13.7MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Deprivation tables for further education and skills: 2015/16 to 2017/18 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 215KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

National aims report (February 2019 update): 2016/2017 to 2017/18 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.09MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills participation demographic tool for 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.06MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Provider Tables

FE and skills learner participation by provider, local authority, funding stream, learner and learning characteristics: 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.87MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills aims by delivery in each local authority district by provider and level: 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.72MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Advanced Learner Loans

Data for applications received is sourced from the Student Loans Company (SLC), whereas participation figures are sourced from the Individualised Learner Record (ILR). These tables do not provide directly comparable data.

Participation with advanced learner loans (level 3+) from 2013 to 2014 to 2017 to 2018 (full year) MS Excel Spreadsheet, 75.3KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Advanced learner loan application information statistics to September 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 233KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills: 2016 to 2017

These are tools and tables to cover further education and skills data for the final reported 2016 to 2017 academic year (August 2016 to July 2017).

Further education and skills geography data tool MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.25MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills participation demographic tool for 2016 to 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.6MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Provider tables

FE and skills learner participation by provider, local authority, funding stream, learner and learning characteristics: 2016 to 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.77MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills aims by delivery in each local authority district by provider and level: 2016 to 2017 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.06MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills: archive

These are discontinued tools and tables to further education and skills data for the previous academic years and quarters as reported to date (if stated).

Advanced Learner Loans

Participation with advanced learner loans (level 3+) from 2013 to 2014 to Q2 2017 to 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 66.9KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Advanced learner loan application information statistics to January 2018 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 27.7KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2015 to 2016

FE and skills participation: all ages demographic summary 2015/16 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.6MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills learner participation by provider, local authority, funding stream, learner and learning characteristics: 2015 to 2016 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.65MB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2014 to 2015

FE and skills adult participation by level: aims 2010/11 to 2014/15 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 71KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills learner participation by provider, local authority, funding stream, learner and learning characteristics: 2014 to 2015 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 444KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2013 to 2014

FE and skills participation: all ages demographic summary 2013/14 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 119KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2012 to 2013

2011 to 2012

FE and skills participation and achievement by level: 2007/08 to 2011/12 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 224KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and skills participation: all ages demographic summary 2011/12 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 213KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FE and apprenticeships participation and achievement by level (under 19): 2007/08 to 2011/12 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 221KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Previous academic years

30 January 2020 Added 'Adult (19+) Education and training plus Community Learning participation by devolved area (Q1 2019 to 20 reported to date)', 'FE and skills aims by delivery in each local authority district by provider and level: 2018 to 2019' and 'FE and skills participation by learning difficulty or disability, and level or age (2018 to 2019 academic year)’ to the collection. 28 November 2019 Uploaded further education and skills data covering the final 2018 to 2019 academic year. 30 May 2019 Added "FE and skills participation by learning difficulty or disability, and level or age (2015 to 2016 academic year, to 2017 to 2018 academic year)" to the collection. 28 February 2019 Added "FE and skills participation by level in further education colleges, and total learning aims by provider type and level: 2017 to 2018" to the collection. 12 February 2019 Applied a correction to the file 'National aims report: 2016/2017 to 2017/18'. 10 January 2019 Uploaded a new version of 'FE and skills aims by delivery in each local authority district by provider and level: 2017 to 2018' 20 December 2018 Uploaded further education and skills data covering the final 2017 to 2018 academic year. 6 December 2018 Added 'participation with advanced learner loans (level 3+) from 2013 to 2014 to 2017 to 2018 (full year)' and 'advanced learner loan application information statistics to September 2018' to the statistical data set. 25 October 2018 Changed structure of headings and uploaded tables that were previously published under other statistical data sets. Removed tables from the attachments list that will be uploaded to other statistical data sets in the FE data library. 25 January 2018 Correction applied to the further education and skills geography data tool. 12 December 2017 New FE and skills participation demographic tool and update for the national aims report for 2016 to 2017 data. 23 November 2017 Updated the further education and skills geography data tool to include 2016 to 2017 final year data. 6 July 2017 Update to: * FE and skills geography data tool * National aims report for 2015/16 academic year * FE and skills demographics data for 2015/16 23 March 2017 Update to the FE and skills geography data tool to include the 2011/12 academic year breakdowns for English, maths and English for speakers of other languages (ESOL). 16 February 2017 Inclusion of a data tool, providing regional data (region, parliamentary constituency, and local authority) for users on all FE and skills, apprenticeships, and English and maths participation, starts, and achievements. 8 August 2016 Three revised files uploaded on 8 August 2016. *Overall by funding stream *Adult by funding stream *Young people by funding stream 12 April 2016 New file tilted FE and skills by geography and equality and diversity: participation 2002/03 to 2014/15 uploaded on 12 April 2016. 8 April 2016 New file titled National Aims Report: 2005/06 to 2014/15 uploaded on 8 April 2016. 21 January 2016 New file uploaded on 21 January 2016 titled FE and skills adult participation by level: aims 2010/11 to 2014/15. 10 December 2015 New file Learner participation on level 4 and above courses: 2005/06 to 2013/14 uploaded on 10 December 2015. 13 May 2015 New file FE and Skills participation: all ages demographic summary 2013/14 uploaded on 13 May 2015. 25 March 2015 New file added: OLASS English and maths assessments: participation 2014/15 2 December 2014 New file entitled OLASS: participation and achievement by equality and diversity & English and maths Level: 2010/11 to 2013/14 uploaded 2 December 2014. 9 October 2014 FE and skills by geography and equality and diversity: participation 2002/03 tp 2012/13 uploaded 9 October 2014. 15 September 2014 New file uploaded 15 September 2014 entitled FE and skills participation: all ages demographic summary 2012/13 20 March 2014 New table FE and skills overall by demographics uploaded 5 March 2014 New document published 5 March 2014: FE and skills: overall split by funding stream - 2002/03 to 2012/13 26 February 2014 First published.