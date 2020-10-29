Official statistics on the inspections and outcomes of maintained schools and academies in England.
Official Statistics
- State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2020
- State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2020
- State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2019
- State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019
- State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2019
- State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2018
- State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018
- State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2018
- Changes to Ofsted’s statistical reporting of inspection outcomes for state-funded schools: an analysis of the changes
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2017
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2017
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2017
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2016
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2016
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2016
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2015
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes: September 2014 to August 2015
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes: January 2015 to March 2015
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes: September 2013 to August 2014
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes: October 2014 to December 2014
- Maintained schools and academies inspections and outcomes: April to June 2014
Management information
- State-funded school inspections and outcomes: management information
- Ofsted Parent View: management information
FOI dataset
- Schools FOI request datasets: 2015 and 2016
- Schools FOI request datasets: 2013 and 2014
