Reference Number: ST0765

Occupation summary

This occupation is found in the maritime sector in ports, harbours and marinas of varying size, from a major gateway for international trade to a single jetty jutting out into a river or sea. A port is a location on the coast that can be used to load and unload cargo; a harbour is a place on the coast where vessels may seek shelter; a marina is a port for leisure craft. Ports are used for a variety of purposes including recreation, commercial trade and defence. Employers range from private, trust, the state and local authorities.

The broad purpose of the occupation is to enforce regulations and industry codes of practice in a particular port, harbour or marina in order to ensure the safety of vessel navigation, the security of the harbour, the protection of the marine environment, and the safe operation of the port facilities. The Harbour Master is accountable to the Duty Holder (a person whose sole responsibility is to ensure that the port complies with the Port Marine Safety Code) for the safety of navigation within the harbour jurisdiction and to the Board for marine governance. In their daily work, an employee in this occupation interacts with ship masters, enforcement officers, stakeholders, tenants, members of the public, agents, customers, marine pilots as well as port operations and commercial staff.

The occupation is found both in office-based environments as well as outside in all weathers and may be conducted both on and off the water. Harbour Masters hold ultimate decision-making responsibility at all times, day or night, but may delegate authority to their deputies and/or assistants. In their daily work, an employee in this occupation leads a team of marine employees who may deputise or assist in undertaking the responsibilities of managing the harbour with delegated duties in the absence of the Harbour Master. A Deputy Harbour Master will be empowered with the full authority of the Harbour Master when deputising in the absence of the Harbour Master; an Assistant Harbour Master will have areas of responsibility defined by the Harbour Master and report directly to the Deputy Harbour Master or Harbour Master. Harbour Masters are empowered by statute to issue Directions and Notices to Mariners to ensure the safety of all harbour users, to review, implement and enforce policy applicable to the area of jurisdiction. They investigate marine accidents and incidents and can make recommendations in order to improve safety.

An employee in this occupation will be responsible for running a port through powers and responsibilities granted by statute. The Harbour Master has the power to permit vessels to enter or leave the port, as well as overseeing vessel traffic movement in the port approach and in the port area. More generally, Harbour Masters oversee the planning and execution of port marine operations such as designating where vessels should lie within the harbour, vessel traffic management services, the provision of pilotage services, conservancy and any other marine-related operation. They work in close cooperation with commercial partners to ensure the maximum utilisation of port facilities as well as co-ordinating and managing responses to port incidents and emergency situations.

PLEASE NOTE - the use of the word 'port' throughout this standard refers to ports, harbours, jetties and marinas

Typical job titles

Typical job titles include Harbour Master, Dock Master, Deputy Dock Master, Deputy Harbour Master, Assistant Harbour Master, Assistant Dock Master, Pilot Operations Manager, Vessel Traffic Services Manager, Marina Manager.

Occupation duties

Duty KSBs Duty 1 Manage the safety of navigation in a port in accordance with local, national and international legislation and industry codes of practice. This includes facilitating the safe and efficient use of the harbour; conducting marine risk assessments; producing, documenting, operating and reviewing port marine safety systems and policies and delegating authority. K1 K2 S1 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 2 Produce port marine policies, plans, procedures and systems using structured methodology, this includes development, review, stakeholder consultation and responding to new information. K3 K4 K5 K6 K7 S2 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 3 Uphold, review and revise powers conferred by local, national and international legislation. This includes conducting periodic and 'new information' based reviews of powers. It also covers application for new local powers and the appropriateness of local regulation. K8 K9 S3 S4 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 4 Develop and operate marine enforcement policy, disseminate the policy to stakeholders, undertake enforcement, including prosecution and administrative action. K10 K11 K12 S5 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 5 Report and investigate marine incidents including: compliance with regulatory reporting requirements; producing and communicating findings; proposing and implementing remedial action. K5 K13 K14 S6 S7 S8 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 6 Determine the need for and scope of, port pilotage services based on a formal risk assessment. K2 K23 K24 S14 S15 S16 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 7 Determine the need and scope of port vessel traffic services based on a formal risk assessment. K23 K25 S15 S17 S18 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 8 Manage conservancy, aids to navigation, dredging, undertaking hydrographic surveys and other marine activities including: operating and administering port recreational and other harbour office activities and port facilities through policies, directions, guidance, licensing and port user consultation and engagement. K15 K16 K17 S9 S10 S11 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 9 Plan for and manage port emergencies and periods of disruption including the determination of potential navigational and non-navigational emergencies; the preparation, exercising and operation of a port emergency response plan; discharging responsibilities under civil contingencies legislation; contributing to business continuity; responding to marine pollution. K5 K18 K19 K20 K21 K22 S12 S13 B6 B7 B8 Duty 10 Manage the port marine environmental status within the port, harbour or marina's jurisdiction, including waste management, marine licensing, ballast water management and the protection of wildlife K1 K32 K33 K34 K35 K36 S27 S28 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 11 Manage port security including: assessing port security needs in consultation with affected stakeholders; the establishment, operation, maintenance and review of appropriate security; cooperation with relevant agencies; compliance with regulatory security requirements. K37 K38 K39 S29 S30 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 12 Manage all marine employees, including: identifying employee numbers and skill levels necessary to deliver the port marine services; managing employee recruitment, training and performance. K5 K40 K41 K42 S31 S32 S33 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 13 Contribute to strategic port management including: developing, contributing to and implementing port business; management of non-routine assets and infrastructure; managing projects; operating a port marine budget; change management; quality management; customer service. K43 K44 K45 S29 S34 S35 S36 S37 S38 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 14 Manages an efficient port pilotage service including the development, operation and review of a pilotage service, pilot recruitment, selection, training and certification and the development, promulgation and operation of pilotage directions. K26 K27 K28 S19 S20 S21 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 15 Manage port vessel traffic services to maintain navigational safety, including the control of the carriage of dangerous and polluting substances. K1 K29 K30 K31 S22 S23 S24 S25 S26 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 Duty 16 Manage marine employee health and safety in their respective workplaces, both on and off the water. This includes conducting a risk assessment; producing, documenting, operating and reviewing safety systems. K46 K47 S40 S41 B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7 B8

KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Current international and national regulations, codes of practice and guidance relating to marine safety management

K2: Marine Safety Management Systems which ensure that every port complies with mandatory rules and regulations and follow codes of practice and guidelines

K3: Policies required to underpin a Marine Safety Management System

K4: How to evaluate evidence to support sound judgement

K5: Effective oral and written communication strategies and a working knowledge of the terminology used in this occupation

K6: How to commission and implement an independent internal and an independent external audit

K7: Principles of change control and auditable record keeping

K8: National and international marine legislation applicable to ports

K9: Local legislation, bylaws and direction applicable to ports and the processes for updating these

K10: How to develop and operate marine enforcement policies and procedures

K11: How to collect evidence, take statements and initiate criminal prosecutions in-line with national regulations

K12: Enforcement options available as an alternative to prosecution

K13: Current regulatory reporting requirements and guidance relating to marine accidents/incidents

K14: How to conduct systematic, well-documented investigations and produce remedial recommendations based on report findings

K15: Current international and national regulations, codes of practice and guidance relating to marine conservancy

K16: How to use formal Risk Assessment to establish the need for activities including (but not limited to) surveying, dredging, the use of Aids to Navigation, marking and wreck recovery

K17: Operating procedures and the administration involved in port recreational activities

K18: Current international and national regulations, codes of practice and guidance relating to emergencies and pollution incidents

K19: The powers and working practices of statutory and other organisations that may be concerned with responding to a port emergency or pollution incident

K20: The nature of the interaction between the port and statutory or other organisations, including the extent of the port's obligation to cooperate on emergencies or pollution incidents

K21: How to develop and manage effective relationships with statutory and other organisations (including the media) involved in an emergency or pollution incident

K22: Principles of business continuity planning

K23: Current international and national regulations, codes of practice and guidance relating to pilotage, vessel traffic services and navigation

K24: What alternate risk management and safety management systems might typically be required when a pilotage service is assessed to be unnecessary

K25: What alternate risk management and safety management systems might typically be required when a vessel tracking service is assessed to be unnecessary

K26: The powers and working practices of a Competent Harbour Authority and other organisations that may be concerned with pilotage services

K27: How a pilotage service is typically administered

K28: Procedures for promoting and conducting pilotage directions

K29: The powers and working practices of a Competent Harbour Authority and other organisations that may be concerned with vessel traffic services

K30: How a vessel traffic service is typically administered

K31: The nature, purpose, powers and working practices of statutory and other organisations that may be concerned with vessel traffic services

K32: What port activities are likely to have an impact on the environment, and what adverse consequences could potentially arise from those activities

K33: The types and classification of port environmental and conservational features

K34: Current international and national regulations, codes of practice and guidance relating to the management of the port environment, including requirements for licenses and consents

K35: Typical conservation measures a port might use to protect the environment within its jurisdiction

K36: The typical format, content and issues addressed in maintenance and capital dredging policies and plans

K37: Current international and national regulations, codes of practice and guidance relating to port security

K38: Operating procedures and the administration involved in a local port security plan

K39: How to design and run a port security exercise

K40: How a marine department is typically constituted and managed

K41: Who the stakeholders and workforce representatives are in the marine organisation

K42: Current employment regulations, guidance and codes affecting marine employees

K43: The principle revenue and expenditure streams of the port and the contribution made to port business by the marine function

K44: The factors likely to affect the financial performance of a port

K45: The principles and practice of effective change management, quality management, customer service, business networking and project management

K46: Current international and national regulations, codes of practice and guidance relating to health & safety in the workplace

K47: The port marine operations and activities typically undertaken in the physical environment for which the harbour master has responsibility and authority and/or which might impact on safety

Skills

S1 Develop, operate, evaluate and amend in light of new information a fully functional Marine Safety Management System

S2 Develop and implement auditable port marine policies, plans and procedures based on sound evidence and delivers an inclusive and effective service, consulting with stakeholders who might be affected

S3 Implement a system for formally reviewing the appropriateness and effectiveness of local and nationally conferred legislation at pre-defined periods

S4 Identify and apply for new powers as needed to facilitate safe and efficient port marine activities

S5 Operate an Enforcement Policy in line with statutory and local powers and industry good practice including: - systematically collecting, preserving and documenting evidence and witness statements - take enforcement action up to criminal prosecution - initiate criminal prosecution

S6 Conduct investigations; systematically collect, preserve and documenting evidence and witness statements

S7 Communicate findings and proposals to appropriate stakeholders

S8 Implement and monitor remedial action appropriate to incident findings

S9 Manage the provision, maintenance and inspection of aids to navigation

S10 Develop a comprehensive method for the provision of timely and accurate navigational safety information and warnings to maintain the safe passage of vessels

S11 Ensure accurate hydrographic surveys are undertaken, communicate the information to affected stakeholders and maintain accurate hydrographic and hydrological records

S12 In consultation with affected stakeholders, develop, exercise review and amend in light of new information an integrated Response Plan for port emergencies. Communicate the plan to affected stakeholders

S13 In consultation with affected stakeholders, develop, exercise, review and amend in light of new information, a port counter-pollution plan to minimise navigational, environmental, commercial, and reputational impact. Communicate the plan to affected stakeholders

S14 Determine the need for, and scope of, port pilotage services based on a formal, navigational risk assessment

S15 Produce documented findings and recommendations in line with accepted practice. Circulate findings and outputs to affected stakeholders

S16 Identify and implement suitable and sufficient alternate navigational risk management measures where a pilotage service is assessed to be unnecessary

S17 Determine the need for, and scope of, vessel traffic services based on a formal, navigational risk assessment

S18 Identify and implement suitable and sufficient alternate navigational risk management measures where a vessel traffic service is assessed to be unnecessary

S19 Develop, comprehensive procedures and rules for the administration of pilots and operation of a pilotage service in consultation with stakeholders and communicate findings and outputs to affected stakeholders

S20 Manage a pilotage service appropriate to the port, that takes account of pilotage regulations, guidance and codes

S21 Review procedures and rules for the administration of pilots and operation of a pilotage service periodically and in light of new information

S22 Develop comprehensive procedures for the operation of a vessel traffic service or local port information service appropriate to the port, in consultation with stakeholders and communicate them to affected stakeholders

S23 Implement a vessel traffic service or local port information service appropriate to the port that takes account of local context, regulations, guidance and codes

S24 Review procedures and rules for the operation of a vessel traffic service or local port information service periodically and in light of new information

S25 Manage the potential risk posed by dangerous and polluting substances and dangerous vessels

S26 Manage (and/or monitor) the safe and effective provision, of other marine services such as towage and mooring

S27 Develop, operate, evaluate and amend in light of new information, a fully functional port environmental Safety Management System which incorporates management of maintenance and capital dredging and port waste

S28 Assess the risk and mitigation effect of conservation measures

S29 Conduct a port security assessment in consultation with stakeholders to establish the type and level of security required and develop appropriate port security policies and plans

S30 Manage port security and cooperate with enforcement and other relevant agencies to ensure effective port security, complying with regulatory security requirements

S31 Assess operational needs to identify the resourcing structure and skill levels required to deliver a safe and efficient service

S32 Manage employees, including (but not limited to):- - recruitment and selection - training - professional development - performance management - succession planning

S33 Develop and implement effective employee communications, including dialogue with workforce representatives

S34 Develop and manage a port marine budget

S35 Plan, lead and implement change within the Harbour Master's jurisdiction

S36 Contribute to quality management processes relating to port management

S37 Deliver effective customer service relating to port management

S38 Promote the port in business and other forums

S39 Manage projects to quality, time and cost (S29)

S40 Conduct a formal risk assessment to identify correctly all hazards and levels of risk associated with land-side marine employee work place activities, in consultation with stakeholders

S41 Operate a formally documented Safety Management System (SMS) ensuring controls are monitored and maintained and risks remain as low as reasonably practicable

Behaviour



B1: Is self-motivated, with the ability to work independently and with integrity



B2: Takes personal responsibility for their actions and shows resilience



B3: Works well under pressure and to tight deadlines, delivering quality results



B4: Leads by example, demonstrating impeccable safe behaviours at all times



B5: Encourages team effort and develops and interdependent culture



B6: Implements best practice in technical and safety management



B7: Promotes and adopts a safety culture within the organisation, where challenges are welcomed and valued



B8: Takes responsibility for effective problem-solving, emergency response and safeguarding the company's reputation

Qualifications

English and Maths qualifications

Apprentices without level 2 English and maths will need to achieve this level prior to taking the End-Point Assessment. For those with an education, health and care plan or a legacy statement, the apprenticeship’s English and maths minimum requirement is Entry Level 3. A British Sign Language (BSL) qualification is an alternative to the English qualification for those whose primary language is BSL.

Additional details

Occupational Level: 6

Duration (months): 48

Review

This standard will be reviewed after three years.

