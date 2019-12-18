Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
ESFA Update further education: 18 December 2019
ESFA Update academies: 18 December 2019
ESFA Update local authorities: 18 January 2019
Christmas and New Year
This will be the last edition of ESFA Update for 2019. Season’s greetings to those celebrating the festive and new year period.
Items for further education
|Information
|how to express an interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023 academic year, including the transition programme
|Information
|update on apprenticeship levy transfers
|Information
|new Apprenticeship Service webinars in January 2020
|Information
|updated provider data self-assessment toolkit (PDSAT)
|Information
|R04 funding monitoring reports published
Items for academies
|Action
|financial statements deadline Tuesday 31 December 2019
|Information
|accounts return 2018 to 2019 maintenance and update
|Information
Items for local authorities
|Information
|Information
