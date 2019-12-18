Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Christmas and New Year

This will be the last edition of ESFA Update for 2019. Season’s greetings to those celebrating the festive and new year period.

Information how to express an interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023 academic year, including the transition programme Information update on apprenticeship levy transfers Information new Apprenticeship Service webinars in January 2020 Information updated provider data self-assessment toolkit (PDSAT) Information R04 funding monitoring reports published

Action financial statements deadline Tuesday 31 December 2019 Information accounts return 2018 to 2019 maintenance and update Information how to express an interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023 academic year, including the transition programme

