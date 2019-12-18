Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 18 December 2019

ESFA Update academies: 18 December 2019

ESFA Update local authorities: 18 January 2019

Christmas and New Year

This will be the last edition of ESFA Update for 2019. Season’s greetings to those celebrating the festive and new year period.

Items for further education

Informationhow to express an interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023 academic year, including the transition programme
Informationupdate on apprenticeship levy transfers
Informationnew Apprenticeship Service webinars in January 2020
Informationupdated provider data self-assessment toolkit (PDSAT)
InformationR04 funding monitoring reports published

Items for academies

Actionfinancial statements deadline Tuesday 31 December 2019
Informationaccounts return 2018 to 2019 maintenance and update
Informationhow to express an interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023 academic year, including the transition programme

Items for local authorities

Informationhow to express an interest to deliver T Levels in 2022 to 2023 academic year, including the transition programme
InformationR04 funding monitoring reports published
Published 18 December 2019