AVer Europe launches new wireless educational visualisers

AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, today announces the UK launch of the M70W and M15W wireless visualisers.

The breakthrough technology design of both visualisers makes it simple to go from set-up to classroom. Sleek and compact design, combined with rich video capture, provides teachers portability and flexibility.

The AVer M70W mechanical arm visualiser provides a powerful platform to capture and share information in the classroom. It transforms eLearning by enhancing interactive discussions between teachers and students. A versatile mechanical arm and solid body support a 13-megapixel camera with vividly detailed 4K, 60fps imaging and a powerful 230X total zoom capacity.

The AVer M15W mechanical arm visualiser has an ultra-compact and lightweight form factor. With wireless connectivity, rechargeable battery, and a weight of approximately 3 pounds, the M15W is a lightweight device designed for sharing around the classroom and for providing boundary-free distance learning.

Both visualisers are powered by the intuitive AVerTouch software which makes them fast and simple to set up and operate. AVerTouch enables auto-discovery over Wi-Fi with one touch connect. Teachers can build and edit creative content with powerful multitasking and editing tools. Users can also easily save annotated, captured and recorded content to the cloud.

"These innovative visualisers with our easy-to-use software demonstrate AVer Europe’s commitment to make teaching and learning more interactive for teachers and students. The build quality is so impressive on our visualisers that we give a five-year guarantee" comments Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

