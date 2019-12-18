 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

AVer Europe launches new wireless educational visualisers

Details
Hits: 72
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, today announces the UK launch of the M70W and M15W wireless visualisers.

The breakthrough technology design of both visualisers makes it simple to go from set-up to classroom. Sleek and compact design, combined with rich video capture, provides teachers portability and flexibility.

The AVer M70W mechanical arm visualiser provides a powerful platform to capture and share information in the classroom. It transforms eLearning by enhancing interactive discussions between teachers and students. A versatile mechanical arm and solid body support a 13-megapixel camera with vividly detailed 4K, 60fps imaging and a powerful 230X total zoom capacity.

The AVer M15W mechanical arm visualiser has an ultra-compact and lightweight form factor. With wireless connectivity, rechargeable battery, and a weight of approximately 3 pounds, the M15W is a lightweight device designed for sharing around the classroom and for providing boundary-free distance learning.

Both visualisers are powered by the intuitive AVerTouch software which makes them fast and simple to set up and operate. AVerTouch enables auto-discovery over Wi-Fi with one touch connect. Teachers can build and edit creative content with powerful multitasking and editing tools. Users can also easily save annotated, captured and recorded content to the cloud.

"These innovative visualisers with our easy-to-use software demonstrate AVer Europe’s commitment to make teaching and learning more interactive for teachers and students. The build quality is so impressive on our visualisers that we give a five-year guarantee" comments Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Advertisement

Research and analysis: Low Pay Commission research 2019
Resources
Research commissioned to inform the Low Pay Commission's work and reco
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Jonathan Philip Ullmer
Resources
Outcome of November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Raymond John Donnison
Resources
Outcome of a November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on beha

You may also be interested in these articles:

Key stage 1 tests: access arrangements
Resources
Guidance for schools about access arrangements available for pupils pa
Key stage 2 tests: access arrangements
Resources
Guidance for schools about access arrangements available for pupils pa
Full-time enrolment of 14 to 16 year olds in further education and sixth-form colleges
Resources
Information for further education and sixth-form colleges when directl
Harbour master
Resources
Reference Number: ST0765Details of standardOccupation summaryThis occu
Exploring Ofsted inspection data with Data View
Resources
Use Data View to explore inspection data for children’s social care,
MOD Education Support Fund results 2020
Resources
The bidding round for the 2020 ESF closed on 30 September 2019 and The
ESFA Update: 18 December 2019
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Construction equipment maintenance mechanic
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Types and appropriateness of information sources that
Creative industries production manager (degree)
Resources
Reference Number: ST0525Details of standardTypical roles: Production A
Research and analysis: Low Pay Commission research 2019
Resources
Research commissioned to inform the Low Pay Commission's work and reco
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Jonathan Philip Ullmer
Resources
Outcome of November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Raymond John Donnison
Resources
Outcome of a November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on beha

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page